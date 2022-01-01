Microsoft And Walmart Are Among The New Members Of Crisis Management Hall Of Fame

Saturday, January 1, 2022

If there was an official Crisis Management Hall of Fame, the list of those who should be enshrined for how they responded to or managed a crisis in 2021 would be quite lengthy.

Indeed, I wrote hundreds of stories this year about how companies and high-profile individuals dealt with their crisis situations. Because some are worthy of special recognition — and there is no brick-and-mortar Crisis Management Hall of Fame—I'm sharing my virtual one in this space. The inductees in the 2021 Hall of Shame will be announced soon.

For additional information about what businesses, organizations and people did to merit membership in this year's Hall of Fame, click on the links below.

2021 Hall Of Fame Inductees

Simone Biles

Olympic athlete Simone Biles won a bronze medal at the balance beam final at the Tokyo Olympics. But many think she delivered a gold medal performance throughout the Games for how she faced a series of personal challenges and set a touchstone for business leaders—and the world.

Business Roundtable

Corporate activism, which was expected to continue during the Biden administration, took a new turn in February with the launch of the "Move the Needle" campaign by the Business Roundtable.

The initiative was designed to support the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, help increase vaccine uptake and encourage individuals to continue to wear masks and take other precautions as part of the Biden administration's efforts to combat the coronavirus crisis.

CNN

CNN fired Chris Cuomo earlier this month, soon after an independent investigation was completed into his efforts to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, deal with a sexual harassment scandal.

The news network's decision and actions highlight several best practices for responding quickly to crisis situations.

Colonial Pipeline

The May ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline created a crisis for the company and the country and provided several important lessons for business leaders on how to respond and manage crisis situations.

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci his done is best under trying circumstances, changing realities and unrelenting pressure to keep the public educated, informed and up-to-date about all aspects of Covid-19, its variants and the vaccines.

Though not without his critics, Fauci has kept up with the ever-changing nature of the coronavirus crisis and is regarded by many as a trusted and dependable source of information about the pandemic.

FEMA

In August, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced the full application launch of the National Risk Index.

FEMA said the new free online resource "provides a clear, visual guide to natural hazard risks throughout the United States, and information to help communities understand and reduce those risks, whether they involve flooding, wildfire, extreme heat, or drought."

Microsoft

Many top employers are taking a more flexible view of, well, flexibility. The prolonged period of remote work during the pandemic has proven that, for many jobs, people can be just as productive from home. Microsoft, for example, said it intended to adopt a hybrid work model post-pandemic.

Starting in September, Microsoft announced it would require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors and any guests entering the company's buildings in the U.S., along with an accommodation process for employees. "We continue to review the situation on a local basis in each region/country/state where we work and will adjust dates and policies as needed," a company spokesperson said.

Jen Psaki

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has demonstrated an unwavering ability, determination and patience in communicating and answering questions about the actions, plans and policies of the Biden administration. Her first few days on the job last January were a prelude for the months that followed.

Psaki, like Fauci, has her critics. But how she responds to them also helps account for her success as an effective crisis communicator.

Southwest Airlines

The cancellation in October of hundreds of flights by Southwest Airlines put a major airline—again—in the public spotlight for how it responded to a crisis. It also underscored the lessons business leaders can learn about the best practices for communicating about and managing crisis situations.

Walmart

The Covid-19 pandemic has tested Walmart—and the rest of corporate America—in unprecedented ways. And just when it seemed the crisis would subside, the light at the end of the tunnel turned out to be another oncoming train in the form of the Delta variant. At the same time, the retailer, like others businesses, has had to motivate talent and pursue profits.

YouTube

YouTube announced in September that it would ban anti-vaccine information. It was an important step towards eliminating one factor that has prolonged the Covid pandemic and can be a challenge in responding to any crisis: misinformation.

