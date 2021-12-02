MicroTech Secures a Win on $1.6B Army Hardware, Software, and Product Solutions Contract

Thursday, December 2, 2021

MicroTech, an information technology solutions provider, announced today that the United States Army Contracting Command has awarded the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) a $1.6 billion contract for commercial software, hardware, and related incidental services. The Army will obligate funds upon award of each task order and the vendors will compete for task orders to deliver information technology products and related services to the Army, DOD, and other federal government clients. The ordering period for the Contract is expected to run through Aug. 22, 2023, with work ending no later than 36 months after the contract ordering period has ended.

As part of the U.S. Army's plans to modernize their IT network and services, this contract enables purchases of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware, including servers, laptops, PCs, networking equipment, storage, and secure computing solutions. These solutions can include a range of devices, such as workstations, networking technology, displays, video teleconferencing (VTC) capabilities, and the related services for their configuration, implementation, maintenance, and relocation.

"MicroTech is thrilled to support the Army's enterprise infrastructure and infostructure goals with a full range of innovative, world-class information technology equipment and solutions at a reasonable price, and we look forward to providing exceptional cost-effective technology products and solutions to the U.S. Army," said MicroTech's President & CEO Tony Jimenez.

MicroTech is only one of only 17 companies awarded this contract and was the only SDVOSB to receive an award.