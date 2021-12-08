Mico Launches New Extra Añejo Tequila

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Los Angeles, CA (December 8, 2021) - Mico Tequila has recently introduced its new Extra Añejo tequila, aged in ex-Kentucky Bourbon barrels and then finished off in premium Cabernet Barrels for an average of 44 months. The extra time spent in the barrels creates a tequila with rich and complex notes.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new style of thoughtfully made tequila," said Mico Tequila's Co-Founder & President Subir Singh. "Over three years in the making, we made sure to create an immaculate one-of-a-kind taste that was sure to delight your palate by using a longer aging process than your average tequila."

The process of finishing the aging process in Cabernet barrels from Jordan winery is a unique technique Mico Tequila has applied to help bring out the rich, smooth, and elegant character. Mico Tequila also aimed to keep their Extra Añejo at a higher ABV of 42%. Similar to a high-end single malt scotch, most would enjoy sipping the tequila in a rocks glass with a large cube; the higher ABV allows Mico Extra Añejo to maintain its character as the ice melts.

Mico Tequila Extra Añejo is available now for pre-order online and at select retailers across California such as Wally's, Wine House, Jason W&S, Remedy W&S, and Mission W&S at a price point of $169.99.

About Mico Tequila

Timeless never goes out of style. MICO Tequila is a new classic: Modern in spirit, crafted with respect to the legacy of world-class tequila. Our master distiller Karina Rojo, creates proprietary blends in small batches. She is an artisan who finds the optimal balance between smoothness + flavor, sweetness + spice. Each bottle is an expression of our meticulous dedication to the craft, captured. Pure, yet complex. Rested, not aged. Double-distilled. Refined to the point of rarified. Learn more at https://www.micotequila.com/