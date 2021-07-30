Michael N. Smith, Co-author of ‘100 of the Worst Ideas in History’ Audiobook, Featured on Dr. Pat Radio Show

Orange County, CA—Michael N. Smith, co-author of 100 of the Worst Ideas in History: Humanity's Thundering Brainstorms Turned Blundering Brain Farts, was interviewed on the Dr. Pat Show, referred to by the host as Talk Radio to Thrive By. Dr. Pat Baccili is a leader in the field of human potential and the creator of the remarkable "Epic World." The show reaches millions of people each year and is broadcast on hundreds of AM/FM/digital networks and 165 countries with a powerful life-changing message.

Having seen and experienced many versions of "blundering" during years working in large organizations, and observing human life, Dr. Pat looked forward to interviewing Smith. She introduced him this way, "This is a time when we get to laugh a little bit, because I think you all know exactly what I'm talking about. When I'm thinking about a book, and I'm thinking about what's gonna make me laugh, but I know, I watch it, I'm seeing the blunders, I'm seeing the things happen in terms of ideas that are out in the world. And you ask yourself the question, 'What was that idea? What is the idea behind the idea?' I'm not going to answer because I've got the author of 100 of the Worst Ideas in History, Michael Smith, on the show."

Scheduled for a 15-minute interview, Dr. Pat and Smith ended up talking for over 45 minutes as the subject of bad ideas seemed endless. Dr. Pat admitted to being closely connected to one story in the book; the infamous Chevrolet Corvair automobile which proved dangerous because of unstable emergency handling. Mistakes and bad ideas discussed ranged from the Titanic to movie stars who passed up life changing film roles; from tales of war-winning espionage during World War II to a story from Dr. Pat about amazing tech opportunities passed up at the famous Bell Labs during the 1960s.

This is a lively, funny and informative interview; one that holds cautionary notes for everyone.

Expert Click Radio · Michael Smith, Co-Author of '100 of the Worst Ideas in History,' Interviewed on Dr. Pat Radio Show

What if President McKinley had opted to wear a bullet proof vest and avoided assassination? What if Coke just changed its age-old formula as a devious way to increase sales? What if Burt Reynolds had said yes to the role of James Bond? These are all questions that Michael N. Smith and Eric Kasum dare to ask in their new, laugh-out-loud audiobook, 100 of the Worst Ideas in History: Humanity's Thundering Brainstorms Turned Blundering Brain Farts, with riotous results.

From skinny-dipping presidents to toxic tooth fillings to hit singing groups that can't carry a tune, 100 of the Worst Ideas in History is a celebration of humanity's historical, hysterical stinkin' thinkin'—thundering brainstorms that turned into blundering brain farts—and the astonishing impact they carry to this day.

With decades of entertainment writing and production between them, Michael N. Smith and Eric Kasum know how to deliver content that will have you in stitches—and you might actually learn something along the way as well! Narrated by the authors and a slew of other Hollywood voice actors, 100 of the Worst Ideas in History is a media masterpiece and the perfect companion while commuting, summer travelling, exercising or simply relaxing after a long workday.

"While we do have higher aspirations of helping to reinvigorate an interest in history among students and adults, 100 of the Worst Ideas in History is ultimately a schadenfreude book—taking glee in the misfortunes of others," says Smith.

"This book is for dads, grads, students, summer travelers, anyone who hears that Cliff-Claven-style, know-it-all yammering on at the end of the bar and longs to say, 'Oh, yeah? I can top that one,'" says Smith. "It's designed to give you the ammo to unseat that inebriated windbag and rise to your proper place as the smartest, coolest, grooviest guy or girl in the room."

"If you're looking for a laugh-riot based on true great ideas turned epic failures, check this audiobook. History lessons were never so hard-to-believe and knee-slappin' funny. You will laugh until it hurts." —John Kelly, Detroit Free Press, 5-stars

"Rib-achingly funny, and overflowing with eye-opening snippets of hindsight guaranteed to shock and awe!" —Susan Keefe, Midwest Book Review, 5-stars

100 of the Worst Ideas in History Book Trailer





100 of the Worst Ideas in History: Humanity's Thundering Brainstorms Turned Blundering Brainfarts (audiobook) $13.08, ASIN B08YM561F5, Michael N. Smith and Eric Kasum, available at Audible, Amazon and iTunes. Here's a link to 3 audio clips for downloading: http://bit.ly/100WorstClips

Michael N. Smith is the founder, executive producer and creative director of Beard Boy Productions, a southern California-based advertising production agency specializing in writing and producing television, video, radio, animation, AR/VR and web content. He has written and produced hundreds of humorous (and not-so-humorous) TV commercials, radio spots and corporate videos over the past 26 years for a gaggle of clients across our great land. He has also worked as a press aide and speech-writer for the New York State Assembly, a radio news reporter and a public relations manager.

His work has garnered numerous honors, including Clio, ADDY, EFFIE, New York Art Directors and TELLY awards. He also created the popular cult comic book character, "Pete the P.O.'d Postal Worker." He's penned features for National Lampoon, Men's Exercise, Orange County Register, Los Angeles Times, Buffalo News, St. Petersburg Times and San Antonio Express News. Mike kids history, but always with love. He lives with his wife, Debora, and son, Andrew, in California.

You can find more information on Michael N. Smith at 100worstideas.com, on Facebook (Mike Smith, Beard Boy, and 100 Worst Ideas), on Instagram (Mike Smith, Beard Boy, 100 Worst Ideas) or on LinkedIn (Mike Smith, Beard Boy).

Eric Kasum has written speeches for former President George H.W. Bush, as well as President Ronald Reagan's chief of staff and former attorney general, Edwin Meese. As a journalist, he has reported for Los Angeles Times, New York Times magazine, and CBS News. Eric has also written for a respected think tank in Washington, D.C. He is founder and CEO of the Imagine Institute, a working group committed to promoting peace, and host of the Imagine Peace Conference at UC Berkeley. His work has appeared in The Huffington Post as well as more than 100 newspapers and magazines around the world. He lives in Hawaii.

You can find more information on Eric Kasum at 100worstideas.com or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/eric.kasum)

