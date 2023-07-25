Meet Kelly Anne Manuel: An Inspiring Author Enchanting Young Minds with 31 Captivating Children's Books!

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Today, bookpleasures.com is delighted to introduce you to Kelly Anne Manuel. With an impressive collection of 31 children's books to her name, Kelly has captivated young readers worldwide, spreading positive messages and leaving a lasting impact on their lives.

Often referred to as "the good kind of contagious," Kelly is an eternal optimist whose unique voice resonates deeply with children.

Her writing style is infused with the vibrant spirit of her own inner child, allowing her to connect effortlessly with her young audience.

Kelly's extensive body of work encompasses four distinct series, each offering a treasure trove of imagination and life lessons.

The Essentials Series, The Rainbow's End Series, The Classics, and My Name Is Series showcase her versatility as an author, ensuring there is a book for every young reader to cherish.

What makes her even more remarkable is her unexpected journey into the world of children's literature.

Though not initially setting out to be a children's book author, she embraced the path that life presented her, ultimately becoming an uncommon author with an exceptional ability to inspire and uplift young minds.

Beyond her writing, Kelly is a devoted mother and an accomplished artist.

Raised on New York's Long Island, she pursued her studies at Indiana University, earning a BA Degree in Telecommunications with a major in Marketing and a minor in Spanish.

Currently residing in Fort Mill, South Carolina, alongside her beloved pup, Teddy Roosevelt, Kelly continues to create captivating stories that leave an indelible mark on the hearts of children everywhere.

Join us as we delve into the enchanting world of Kelly Anne Manuel, exploring her captivating narratives, creative process, and the remarkable impact she has on young readers.

Prepare to be inspired by an author whose passion for storytelling knows no bounds.

Norm: Good day Kelly and thanks for taking part in our interview.

It's fascinating to learn that you didn't initially set out to become a children's book author. Could you share the story of how you found your path in the world of children's literature?

How did this unexpected journey shape your writing and your approach to storytelling?

Kelly: First, let me thank you for the opportunity to talk about my books Norm.

All of my books are experiential. They are all based somehow, someway, on an experience in my own life journey. So, you could say my fifty-four years on the planet all led to this place in time.

They are a culmination of life lessons and counseling sessions! What I have learned is meant to be shared with young minds.

I worked in the Preschool arena for several years and this informed me of what is important for healthy Early Childhood Development.

Norm: Your extensive body of work includes four distinct series, each offering imaginative stories and valuable life lessons.

Can you tell us a bit about each series and how they showcase your versatility as an author?

Kelly: The Classics are timeless, lyrical wonders that are from a broader perspective of experiences such as sleep, dreams, resilience, and boundaries.

The Classics will resonate with the caregiver as well as the child, due to the depth and beauty that they bring.

The Essentials address a more specific view of experiences that figure into daily rituals and offer positive mantras in a childhood friendly sing-song way.

These books appeal to a baby as young as eight-months old because they are playful with nature and animals as engaging elements.

The Rainbow's End stories are special because they bridge the gap between reality and pretend. They take you to the tail of a rainbow and once there, I am not held as an author to the realm of logic.

Children are so creative and imaginative that these books join them at that magical juncture.

The My Name Is Series is all about the healthy development of self, from identity to esteem. These books model healthy discourse, clear observations, and therefore, confidence.

The child will be presented with journeys and permitted to develop their own sense of what truth means to them.

Norm: What is your creative process like when developing a new book? Do you have any rituals or routines that help you get into the writing mindset?

Kelly: My creative process is like a store that never closes. Sometimes there is a spark or catalyst that will inspire a poem.

All the books were born as poems and then I converted them to Nursery Rhymes. Sometimes, a phrase I hear, or an event I learn about, or even a conversation topic with a friend, will get my attention.

Once it has my attention, I write, wherever I may be. The more open I am to inspiration, the more it finds me.

Norm: As an uncommon author, you have a remarkable ability to inspire and uplift young minds.

How do you ensure that your books convey positive messages while still engaging and entertaining your readers?

Kelly: So, when I speak of my own life journey and all its challenges, the only way to survive and then thrive was largely through unfailing optimism, courage, and humor.

All these elements combine to create entertaining tales, but the challenges that inform the tales transform into lessons and positive messages.

I also talk about all the work I did on myself which freed my inner child to create and speak in a voice that children respond to naturally.

Norm: Your books have left an indelible mark on the hearts of children everywhere.

Could you share any heartwarming or memorable moments when young readers have reached out to express how your stories have impacted them?

Kelly: I was reading to a child who approached the booth where I was signing at the LA Times Festival of Books in April 2023. Another author noticed and snapped a photo.

Now this picture is worth a thousand words because the child was enthralled by both me and the book. I keep that photo handy to remind me of how powerful these stories are for young children and how lucky I am to be sharing them.

Norm: In addition to being a successful author, you're also a devoted mother and an accomplished artist. How do these roles influence your writing, and do they intersect in any way?

Kelly: My beautiful son, Ryan Michael, has taught me more than any courses or curriculum ever could.

He has been so very bright and brave throughout his twenty-six years that I know his influence is a golden thread woven throughout the fabric of all the books.

I am blessed to be his mother because he is a true treasure and gift to this world. I always consider this when I write for children because they are the same to their families.

I also love to paint and sketch. Maybe one day that part of my creative self will evolve into something more than a hobbyist, but for now that is where it lives. In the past you would find me painting sheet rock but now I am painting on canvas.

I always feel fortunate to be able to have these artistic experiences.

Norm: Having studied Telecommunications with a major in Marketing and a minor in Spanish, how do you think your educational background has contributed to your success as a children's book author?

Are there any specific skills or knowledge that you find particularly useful in your writing career?

Kelly: I do believe the Marketing focus of my major has assisted me in the business and PR portion of my publishing journey. I will say the university and course of study I chose speaks more about who I have always been at my core.

I left Long Island to go to school in Indiana, excited for the adventure and to experience a different part of the country.

Marketing was a natural choice because of my communicative, outgoing nature. Growing up in NY, I always wanted to speak Spanish and viewed a multi-cultural minor as an extension of my natural inclination towards global connectedness.

Each and every part of this time in my history, has its place in the books.

Norm: Fort Mill, South Carolina, is currently your home base. Can you share how your surroundings and the community there inspire your creativity and contribute to your storytelling process?

Kelly: I live in a very vibrant and family filled, community. I walk my dog, Teddy Roosevelt, and encounter children, families out walking, and of course other precious pets and their owners.

I am in the midst of childhood activity and energy which definitely feeds my soul, and therefore, my writing. I also live close to the mountains.

It is an easy getaway in addition to being an incredibly rich environment for a poet. I will say I wrote when I was in LA for the book signing, so this writer finds inspiration everywhere she turns.

Norm: Where can our readers find out more about you and your books?

Kelly: I pursued a path of hybrid publishing with Balboa Press, so that bookstore is a clear path to my books. Of course, Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Books-A-Million are a few other retail outlets who also offer my stories.

I have an account on Goodreads as well as a brand-new YouTube Channel where I am reading some of the stories to the audience.

I have participated in many podcasts and interviews which you can find when you Google my name, Kelly Anne Manuel.

Norm: Looking ahead, what can readers expect from Kelly Anne Manuel in the future? Are there any upcoming projects or new series that you are excited to share with your audience?

Kelly: This month all thirty-one books have been released in audio format and the video is in production.

You can find them on outlets like Audible and Spotify, but I highly recommend AMPlify.com, and they will be available by series and as an entire collection.

They are absolutely amazing, and I couldn't be more excited that they are now in distribution. I have so much more that I have written and am writing, so my collections will definitely be growing.

I am also curating a poetry collection for adults.

Norm: As we end our interview, as an author who aims to inspire young minds, what advice would you give to aspiring children's book authors who hope to create stories that leave a lasting impression on their readers?

Kelly: I like to say, "write away, right away!" Jot down notes, make a quick audio recording, sketch your emotions and don't discard a thought or instinct as unimportant.

The fact is, oftentimes, there is only a little tiny seed, not a full-blown tree, at the start.

Enjoy the trees but plant the seed. If I can become an author at this stage of life, without a resume or specific coursework, you can too. There is no limit to what you can create. This is my "Field of Dreams," what does yours look like?

Norm: Thank you once more, and may success accompany you in all your future endeavors.