For Immediate Release



Contact: Judith Briles



Judith@Briles.com



303-885-2207

Meet Bestselling Colorado Author Dr. Judith Briles



at Barnes & Noble … Colorado Blvd and Southlands

DENVER, COLO, November 26—Award winning and bestselling local author Dr. Judith Briles will be featured at the Barnes & Noble Colorado Blvd location on Saturday, November 30 from 10 am to 4 pm and at the Southlands Mall location on Sunday, December 1 from 10 am to 4 pm.

The book signing event will feature her award-winning books for anyone desiring success in writing and publishing. Featured will be The Author's Walk-Finding and Using Your Voice to Create Publishing Success, How to Avoid Book Publishing Blunders, How to Create Crowdfunding Success, and How to Create a Million Dollar Speech. All have been bestsellers on Amazon and won multiple book awards.

For historical fantasy fiction fans, her books The Secret Journey and The Secret Hamlet will be available, also Amazon bestsellers and multiple book award winners.

Briles is known as The Book Shepherd® and has worked with many hundreds of authors for over two decades to get their books written and published. She's the Founder of AuthorU.org, a membership organization of authors who desire to be seriously successful and the Colorado Authors Hall of Fame®, the first author hall of fame in the U.S. dedicated to published authors.

Who Should meet Dr. Briles?

Aspiring authors who want to learn about publishing today and authors who are already published and want to increase their momentum.

Fiction readers of fantasy historical fiction, historical fiction, and women's fiction.

For more information about Dr. Judith Briles and her books, visit her websites: TheBookShepherd.com and JudithBrilesBooks.com.

###

Media Inquiries or Interviews, contact Judith@Briles.com 303-885-2207