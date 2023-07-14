Meet Benjamin Goldstein Who Has Left an Indelible Mark in the Realms of Literature, Film, Theater, and Music

Friday, July 14, 2023

Benjamin Goldstein is joining us as a guest on bookpleasures.com, and we couldn't be more honored. Ben is a multi-talented creative force who has left an indelible mark in the realms of literature, film, theater, and music.

With an extensive portfolio that includes renowned collaborations with Sesame Street, 3-2-1 Contact, Columbia Records, and many other esteemed entities, he has shown his exceptional skills as a writer, illustrator, producer, and director.

Ben's captivating artistic talent has won the hearts of audiences around the globe working with beloved characters like Clifford the Dog and Rainbow Brite and with his enchanting children's songs that have sold millions of copies

His films have garnered recognition at esteemed institutions such as the Museum of Modern Art while finding a global platform through television broadcasts.

Beyond his creative pursuits, Ben has also shared his knowledge and passion as a teacher, imparting wisdom to students of various ages.

Good day Ben and thanks for taking part in our interview.

Norm: Can you tell us about your creative journey and how you excelled in multiple artistic fields, such as literature, film, theater, and music?

Ben: I went to the High School of Music and Art where I studied art. I started writing poetry while in college. I used to read my poetry in the coffee shops in Greenwich Village and pass the hat.

I also started to write lyrics and songs. The first song I sold was Looice (pronounced Lewis), which I wrote with my long-time collaborator, Phillip Namanworth.

It was made into a children's book and record set by Columbia Records. I illustrated the book and Phillip and I performed on the record.

Norm: With collaborations ranging from Sesame Street to Columbia Records, what have been some highlights of your career so far?

Ben: The book and record combination, Looice, although not a runaway success, was a pick hit on 400 radio stations across the country, and Columbia Records sent us on a television tour.

This led to several new collaborations. My partner and I were commissioned to write a song for Sesame Street for some unique film footage they had of birds.

It also led to our collaborating with Louis Falco and his dance company on the first rock n' roll ballet, Caviar, which was performed at Shakespeare in the Park and on Broadway at the Ante Theater.

Aside from writing and producing songs and films for Sesame Street, I directed Jim Henson as Kermit the Frog, on his last three albums, which were recorded at my studios.

Another highlight was the creation of the World Patrol Kids a multi-ethnic environmental singing and dancing group of kids ages 8-14.

The latest iteration of The World Patrol Kids features their songs, music videos, environmental videos, comic/activity books, and more HERE.

Norm: It's impressive that your films have received recognition at esteemed institutions like the Museum of Modern Art. Can you talk about the challenges and rewards of showcasing your work on television and in other mediums?

Ben: The most popular films I have made are the ones I made for Sesame Street. Most of them are based on songs that I wrote with several collaborators.

Although they were created many years ago, some of them still play around the world.

Other films I have made or written have appeared on Nickelodeon, HBO, Amazon, Tubi, Roku, and the Learning Channel and have been sold to schools and libraries throughout the country.

With the advent of YouTube, Amazon, iTunes, and other streaming platforms the world has changed dramatically, and self-distribution has become possible in ways it never was before.

Norm: Let's dive into your latest release, the World Patrol Environmental Activity Book. What inspired you to create this book, and what can readers expect to find within its pages?

Ben: The original World Patrol Kids Comic/Activity Books were Kids Can Change the World, which focused on hazardous waste, Save Our Animal Friends, which focused on endangered species, and \Garbage Can Drive You Crazy, which focused on recycling. Each comic activity book contains an exciting adventure story followed by eight pages of activities. These books are in full color and available in print editions on Amazon.

The Kindle versions will be released within the next few months. For Kindle Unlimited subscribers they will be free. Audible versions of the adventure stories are also available.

The new World Patrol Kids Environmental Activity Book is in black and white and includes all the activities from the three original books and more.

The book includes games, puzzles, cool experiments, fun and fact pages, dot-to-dot, crosswords, and coloring pages.

The book is available for a limited time for a free download HERE. For people who don't want to print it out themselves, it is available on Amazon.

Norm: Could you share some examples of the games, puzzles, and activities included in the book that would engage and educate young readers about environmental issues?

Ben: The book features the World Patrol Kids characters learning about the environment and ways to protect it.

I always enjoyed dot-to-dot pictures. Some examples of the dot-to-dot pictures are of animals that are endangered, another one is of animals that are affected by the plastic and plastic six-pack holders found in the oceans.

Some puzzles show ways to save water, or how to dispose of hazardous materials. Recipes show ways to make non-toxic cleaners. Experiments include the effects of phosphate detergents. The book encourages recycling and positive environmental behavior.

Norm: The book's kids are a multi-ethnic environmental kids singing and dancing group. How does their involvement in the book series enhance the overall message and impact on young readers?

Ben: The message is we live in a diverse society and it is up to all of us to cooperate to save our planet.

Norm: What motivated you to combine comic elements with activities in the book series? How do you believe this combination benefits children's learning and engagement?

Ben: My purpose is to encourage children to become champions of the environment. They will soon become voters and inherit the world we leave them.

I think the music and comic elements help promote children's interest in the subject. The adventure stories are fantasy, but are based on real problems facing our environment.

The activities are real and give even young children a way to do something meaningful for their future.

Norm: Can you recall any interesting experiences or anecdotes from creating this book?

Ben: I was inspired to release this book because when I offered one of the full-color comic/activity books Kids Can Change the World for free on Kindle Unlimited one of the people who got the book complained that she couldn't do the dot-to-dot pictures online.

Norm: Where can our readers find out more about you and the World Patrol Environmental Activity Book?

Ben: The book is available on Amazon.

For people who are willing to print it out themselves, for a limited time, a free download is available HERE

Norm: What impact do you hope to make through your environmental activity books?

Ben: One of the World Patrol Kids' most popular songs is Kids Can Change the World. I believe that. Encouraging children and their parents to become environmental activists is important to the future of our planet.

I can do it



You can do it



He can do it



She can do it



Kids Can Change the World

Norm: As we conclude this interview, what is next for Benjamin Goldstein?

Ben: I intend to continue with The World Patrol Kids. Release some more videos. Possibly write another adventure story.

I also have a middle-grade book out, entitled Rosa and Mee: An AI Adventure Story. It's not just for kids.

It was recently number one on Amazon for new releases for children's action-adventure science fiction books. Free on Kindle Unlimited

Norm: Thanks once again and good luck with all of your future endeavors.





