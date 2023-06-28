Meet Barbara Jo Jenkins, One of the Most Influential Authors of our Time.

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Bookpleasures is honored to have Barbara Jo Jenkins, one of the most influential authors of our time.

With an illustrious writing career spanning decades, Barbara has left an indelible mark on the literary landscape.

Her co-authored masterpiece, The Walk West, not only achieved international bestseller status but also earned a place of honor in the permanent White House Library.

With an astonishing 15 million copies sold and a Reader's Digest condensed edition, this nonfiction blockbuster has been hailed as one of the most influential bestsellers in American culture over the past century.

Barbara is no stranger to captivating narratives, and her own life story is equally interesting.

Embarking on a three-year, 3,000-mile walk across America with her former husband, she mesmerized readers and garnered widespread acclaim.

The National Geographic Magazine dedicated its cover story to this extraordinary journey in August 1979, catapulting Barbara into the hearts of readers worldwide.

The accolades continued to pour in as Jenkins co-authored another bestseller, The Road Unseen, which claimed the top spot on the mass paperback charts and clinched the esteemed Gold Medallion Book Award.

Her diverse body of work also includes I Once Knew A Woman and Wit and Wisdom for Women, captivating readers with her thought-provoking insights.

Her words have graced the pages of esteemed publications such as Reader's Digest, Today's Christian Woman, Guideposts, and Nashville Lifestyles.

She has made appearances on prestigious national television programs like Good Morning America and radio shows like Focus on the Family, further cementing her status as a literary luminary.

Beyond the realm of writing, Barbara has been a keynote speaker at prestigious colleges, conferences, and national conventions, captivating audiences with her inspirational talks.

Her exceptional leadership abilities are evident through her service as Commissioner for two Tennessee Governors, Board Chair for Benton Hall Academy, and President of The Tennessee Women's Forum.

Notably, she has played a pivotal role as Chair Emeritus of The Green Electric Company and as a board member for 'Coaching; Life Matters,' supporting individuals in crisis.

With a trailblazing career that shows no signs of slowing down, Barbara will be the subject of a highly expected book, Mother Nature, to be released in the fall of 2023.

Penned by none other than the New York Times bestselling author and her son, Jedidiah Jenkins, this forthcoming work promises to delve into the depths of Jenkins' remarkable life.

Living in Tennessee, Jenkins finds solace in the company of her beloved family and friends. Her passions extend beyond writing, as she immerses herself in travel, painting, cooking, floral design, and a myriad of creative endeavors.

Picture her on a tranquil porch swing, spinning enchanting tales for her granddaughters, Josephine and Lyla.

Join us as we delve into the extraordinary mind and experiences of Barbara Jo Jenkins, discovering the inspirations that

Norm: Good day Barbara and thanks for taking part in our interview.

Your book, The Walk West, achieved remarkable success, selling 15 million copies and becoming a Reader's Digest condensed book.

What do you think made it resonate with such a wide audience and become one of the most influential bestsellers related to American culture in the last 100 years?

Barbara: Thank you for the opportunity. I suppose I am the only woman who has walked across America and is still alive to tell about it.

As you said, The Walk West became a phenomenon in the book publishing world and turned into one of the most influential bestsellers because it was down-to-earth and gave ordinary Americans a voice.

We wrote about common people, and how they were the glue that held this country together. Their lives, their stories, and how we experienced them and the land became a firestorm.

The Walk West made people proud of themselves and their country.

It was a real spotlight, not a staged story or fake news, and people loved it and responded with open arms.

Norm: The story of your three-year, 3,000-mile walk across America with your former husband captivated readers and became a cover story in National Geographic Magazine. Can you share some of the most memorable moments or experiences from that journey?

Barbara: As you mentioned, this journey became a cover story for National Geographic Magazine and one of the most popular in the magazine's history.

There were dozens of highlights and memorable experiences from the walk and here are a couple;

a) I remember falling off an ice glacier on top of Engineer Pass at almost 13,000 ft., and sliding down the ice field to the edge of the mountain beside a sheer drop off.

I was sure I would sail across the ice and snow covered cliff to my death.

Instead, my backpack got lodged in an ice crevice and stopped my fall. It was an unexpected miracle. I slowly inched and clawed my way back to the top of the mountain pass.

Despite wind gusts of 70 mph, we could proceed down the mountain and reach the town of Quray, Colorado.

We were invited to spend the holiday with an American Japanese family in Oregon and enjoyed their cultural traditions.

We sat by a wood stove and exchanged humble gifts and ate Japanese delicacies for Christmas dinner. I remember the older 60 + Japanese woman washed and massaged my weary feet while she told stories about World War II and being moved into an American concentration camp in Idaho when she was a girl.

President Roosevelt relocated all Japanese people because they were considered enemies. There wasn't a trace of hatred or hostility toward the USA as this quiet woman talked about those days and had obviously made peace with the injustices she faced early in life.

Her attitude of love and forgiveness captured the true spirit of Christmas.

Norm: Alongside The Walk West you co-authored The Road Unseen, which became a number one mass paperback bestseller and won the Gold Medallion Book Award.

How did the writing process differ for this book, and what unique insights or messages did you aim to convey through it?

Barbara: The Road Unseen was a unique behind-the-scenes narrative of our walk across America that was more of a spiritual bent.

I considered many of our experiences to be miracles and answered prayers because we survived major storms and tornados, weren't killed by renegades who tried to run us over in Southwest Colorado, plus I walked away from falling off Engineer Pass in Colorado, as well as, being hit by a car at 50 mph in Utah.

To me, those were unspoken miracles, saving graces and certainly more than good luck.

The writing process for every book, including The Road Unseen, is different.

Writing depends on the subject, the muse, the message, and the ability to string sentences that say what you mean, and mean what you say.

Words carry power, weight, feelings, and ultimately, life and death. It's a dance and gift to make words come alive on the page.

Norm: You have written books such as I Once Knew A Woman and Wit and Wisdom for Women.

Could you tell us more about the inspiration behind these works and the themes you explored in them?

Barbara: I have always had an interest and an ear for honest, hardworking, honorable, commonplace women (probably because of my hillbilly roots) but discovered most women do not have a voice and their stories are lost forever.

I Once Knew A Woman is a book of profiles about strong and unknown women I met while walking across America.

For example, Ruby was a rancher in Texas who traveled by covered wagon as a child and spent her entire life working in cotton and wheat fields, yet she carried herself with pride and held a reverence for life.

She respected herself and her husband of fifty years and was nobody's fool.

Ruby was a quiet force to be reckoned with and did not tolerate self-pity, feeling entitled, or being lazy.

No one had to have ever heard of Ruby until her stories of picking cotton all day long in the hot Texas sun and surviving the Great Depression were told in a book.

Wit and Wisdom for Women was a book of quotes from successful women of all ages and walks of life. The theme of the book was about success, personally and financially, and the importance of learning from women who knew the ropes and could show younger women the way.

Norm:Your writings have been featured in popular magazines such as Reader's Digest, Today's Christian Woman, Guideposts, and Nashville Lifestyles.

How did these opportunities arise, and how do you feel your work has resonated with readers in these different publications?

Barbara: Opportunities are a funny thing. Those seeking success must remain awake, attentive, patient, and prepared to act when a door opens, as more doors may follow.

Being on the cover of National Geographic Magazine opened hundreds of doors for interviews, other magazines, newspaper articles, speaking engagements and media.

Once a certain level of exposure has been reached, more media outlets jump on the wagon and more invitations come.

I believe my work resonated with a diverse readership because all people relate to human struggles.

What's real, what's honest, and what makes America true to her ideals. A good story and book carry common denominators and touch the reader without preaching, finger pointing, or making commands.

All of us are just people trying to find our way.

Norm: You've made appearances on national television programs like Good Morning America and radio programs like Focus on the Family.

What was it like to share your experiences and insights with such broad audiences, and how did these media platforms contribute to your career as an author?

Barbara: Do you know the number one fear is public speaking? Many authors are terrified to appear on television or make public appearances.

I believe the ability to relate to the public depends on the person—some authors find it easy and others prefer to stay in the basement. Neither is right or wrong.

I'm an extrovert and never feel like a stranger, so being on TV, radio, or doing interviews doesn't scare me. The more marketing and exposure for a book or product, the better chance of commercial success.

Which, of course, contributes to a successful career as an author.

Norm: Besides your writing, you have been a keynote speaker at colleges, conferences, and national conventions.

How do you approach public speaking, and what messages do you strive to convey during these speaking engagements?

Barbara: I approach public speaking as sharing fascinating true stories. At the heart of it, I'm an old-fashioned story teller.

I imagine I'm talking to a class of eager students or a circle of friends. Of course, I look for common ground with the audience, but nothing captivates them more than a good story.

A classic story will carry messages of perseverance, adventure, overcoming fear, finding new direction, victory, dealing with defeat—all elements of maneuvering through life's circumstances or a career, whether you're in a giant corporation, college, or wherever you are in life.

Norm: Mother Nature, written by your son Jedidiah Jenkins, will be released in the Fall of 2023.

Can you give us a sneak peek into what readers can expect from this book and your involvement in it?

Barbara: Jed moved from Tennessee to Los Angeles, California when he was 18 and he is now 40. He graduated from USC and later Pepperdine with a law degree and has built a community of friends on the west coast.

Just as Tennessee and California are miles apart in geography, culture, politics, and traditions, Jed and I are far apart.

He set aside much of his childhood upbringing in the south for a freer lifestyle with fewer restrictions. We differ. We differ strongly.

However, through our differences, a bell rings clearly across time and space that our relationship as mother and son remains deep, endearing, loving, and even funny.

Jed hopes his honesty and humor about our differences will help other families bridge the gaps. He hopes his story will help heal wounds and fragmented relationships — family and otherwise—in a world where people have lost civility, respect and can't disagree without destroying each other. Jed's book is needed and will be another bestseller.

Norm: You have been involved in various roles such as serving as Commissioner for two Tennessee Governors, Board Chair for Benton Hall Academy, and President of The Tennessee Women's Forum.

How have these positions influenced your writing and vice versa?

Barbara: Yes, I've been a Commissioner for two Tennessee Governors, Chairman of Boards, President of organizations and more, and each experience taught me something as a person and as a writer.

As a visual writer, I think in word descriptions and how to communicate on the written page what I have experienced or learned. Each role of responsibility taught me discipline, patience to understand differing viewpoints, and how to organize my thoughts.

For a writer, nothing is wasted.

Norm: Finally, outside of your professional endeavors, you mentioned your love for spending time with family and friends. How do these personal connections and activities, such as traveling, painting, writing, and cooking, inspire and rejuvenate you as an author?

Barbara: I live creatively. Every day is new and adventurous and I accept each day as a gift.

For me, to live is to be doing something creative at all times — painting, gardening, traveling, cooking or doing simple things that make my heart sing.

Sometimes I sit in my porch swing and listen to the birds or watch wild turkey strut across the yard.

Suddenly, fresh ideas or answers to complex questions pop into my head. Out of these moments come the rejuvenation I need to write.

It took three years to write So Long as It's Wild (released 9/12/23) and I found renewal and encouragement to keep writing each time I took a walk in the woods, worked in my rose garden, or drove through the countryside. When you touch nature, it touches you back.

Norm: Thanks once again and good luck with all of your endeavors.

Barbara:Thank you for allowing me this opportunity.

Follow Here To Learn More About Barbara