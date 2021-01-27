Medicare Supplement Insurance Industry Summit Approaches Exhibit Hall Sellout

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) reports approaching a record-setting sellout of exhibit booths for the rescheduled 2021 National Medicare Supplement insurance industry conference.

"It's a positive sign that people are ready and eager to resume normalcy this fall and value an actual in-person conference," states Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. The 12th national Medigap industry conference will be held September 8-10 at the Schaumburg, IL Convention Center.

According to the Association, only nine of the 132 exhibit hall spaces remain available. This marks the largest exhibit hall in the conference's history. The largest prior event had 90 booth spaces.

"There was immediate interest when we announced the rescheduling," Slome notes. "Virtual events have their place for sure but in-person learning and networking is hard to beat," Slome explains.

The 2021 Medicare Supplement conference brings together over 1,000 individuals and companies that focus on Medicare insurance solutions. The event includes a completely free day of programming. "The free day is an incredible opportunity for exhibitors to meet with Chicago area agents and brokers and a key reason the exhibit hall will sell out once again," Slome predicts.

For more information the conference, visit the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance at www.medicaresupp.org/2021.