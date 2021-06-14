Medicare Supplement Insurance Conference Discount Announced

A special limited time discount has been announced for the 12th National Medicare Supplement Insurance industry conference. Organized by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) the convention takes place September 8-10, 2021 in Chicago.

"The Medicare insurance industry continues to grow and we want to see many people who are new and wanting to learn the latest," says Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director and organizer of the Medigap industry conference. "The in-person conference is set to attract over 1,000 total participants."

To encourage first time attendees, the Association has announced a special limited time $100 discount. Those wishing to take advantage can enter the Referral Code 'NEW21' when registering. The code expires July 15, 2021.

"Covid has impacted all aspects of Medicare insurance marketing and plan utilization," Slome explains. "This will be the first opportunity people have to hear from and meet with industry leaders from all the major insurers, product distributors and consultants who price and support the insurance line."

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance is an advocacy and informational organization that conducts the national Medigap industry conference. AAMSI hosts the nation's leading Find A Local Medicare Insurance Agent online directory that helps consumers connect with local insurance professionals who offer Medicare insurance plan options.

To learn more about the 2021 Medicare Insurance Industry Conference visit the website at www.medicaresupp.org/2021-medigap-conference-expo/.