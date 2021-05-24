Medicare Supplement Insurance Association Reports Increased Website Traffic

The number of individuals visiting the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance website has increased according to the organization.

"Organic website traffic from January through April was up 12 percent over the prior year," reports Jesse Slome, director of the organization. "This spring we launched am increased effort to educate more consumers and clearly that is resulting in the increased number of website visitors."

In April, the organization's organic website traffic increased 53 percent compared to the prior year. "There are so many organizations competing for Medicare business, but we know that consumers want a resource where they can access information without feeling they are going to be solicited," Slome notes.

The Association website is used by consumers to find relevant information. "Of course a key resource consumers like to use is the national directory of Medicare insurance agents," Slome notes. "This is the only Medicare-focused directory of insurance agents that a consumer can access without having to enter any of their own personal information."

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. The national organization supports independent agents who market Medicare options and conducts the national Medicare Supplement insurance industry conference. For more information visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org.