Medicare Supplement Insurance Association Directory Makes National News

The leading directory listing Medicare insurance agents nationally has made national headlines according to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).

"The directory is an enormous resource for consumers and we were delighted to see several hundred media reporting on it today," shares Jesse Slome, director of the organization.

A leading publicity distribution company offered to promote the worthy resource. "I am enormously grateful to icrowdnewswire for their support of the Association and offer to promote something of value to consumers nationally," Slome adds. The media distribution company reported that news about the listing appeared in over 375 places ranging from specialty media outlets to online news reports hosted by numerous media outlets."

"The nearly 1,000 Medicare insurance advisors listed on the directory appreciate the support," Slome noted. "Traffic to the Association's website in May 2021 increased by 72.4 percent compared to the same period in 2020. The vast majority of website visitors are consumers looking for an agent to connect with."

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance supports insurance professionals and organizes the national Medicare Sales Summit. In addition, AAMSI hosts the national online directory giving consumers free access to find local Medicare insurance brokers and agents. For more information visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org.