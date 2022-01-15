Medicare Insurance Part B Deductible Historical Growth Reported

The Medicare Part B deductible has increased for $60-a-year in 1975 to the current $233 reports the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"Medicare is complex with many moving parts," states Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare advocacy organization. "Our goal is to educate consumers and provide a resource where they can easily find relevant information."

Medicare Part B covers certain doctors' services, outpatient care, medical supplies, and preventive services. According to Slome, some people automatically get Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance). Some people need to sign up for Part B.

"People tend to be more focused on the standard Part B premium amount," Slome acknowledges. The 2022 amount is $170.10-per-month. This is an increase of $21.60 from $148.50 in 2021.

"The annual deductible for all Medicare Part B beneficiaries is $233 in 2022," Slome adds. That represents an increase of $30 from the annual deductible of $203 in 2021." A chart depicting the yearly Medicare Part B deductibles starting in 1975 has been posted on the Association's website.

