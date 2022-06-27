Medicare Insurance Costs in Chicago Vary Reports Association

A Chicago-area woman turning age 65 can pay as little as $110 or as much as $240 monthly for Medigap Plan G coverage according to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance 2022 Medicare Price Index.

"Medicare is beloved by millions of American seniors but it clearly is one of the more complicated decisions people have to deal with," states Jesse Slome, director of the Association. "Picking the right coverage is crucial because selecting the wrong coverage can be a stressful and potentially costly mistake."

Medicare is a national program but plan options are very local in nature Slome stresses. "The millions of dollars spent on television ads all couch fact that by saying these great benefits 'may' be available," Slome explains. "Your Medicare options are going to be based on where you live, sometimes right down to your specific Zip Code."

The Association regularly looks at local plan options as part of an effort to better inform consumers. "Our latest analysis looks at Medigap Plan G protection for men and women who are turning age 65," Slome notes. Plan G is the option selected by the majority of Medigap buyers first entering the Medicare program.

A male turning 65 residing in Cook County Chicago could find Medigap Plan G coverage for $124.19 per month according to Slome. The highest available premium for Plan G insurance was $275,80. "While policy benefits are virtually identical, each insurance company sets their own pricing. In addition, some insurers offer a Household discount when two spouses buy," he adds. The maximum discount was 15 percent according to the Association.

To learn more about Medicare insurance Chicago plan prices visit the Association's website.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) advocates for the importance of planning. The organization maintains the leading national online directory when consumers can find local Medicare insurance agents. For more information, visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org.