Medicare Insurance Association Launches Youtube Channel

A Youtube channel focused on Medicare insurance information for consumers and insurance agents has been launched by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"Our primary goals are to provide consumers with the most relevant information regarding Medicare insurance solutions," states Jesse Slome, director of the Association. "The secondary goal is to provide value for insurance professionals who market Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage as well as Medicare drug plans."

The Association website has been the primary vehicle for engaging both audiences Slome notes. "Our organic website traffic grew over 40 percent last year with most visitors looking for information or to connect with a local Medicare agent," Slome explains. The Association maintains the leading online national directory used by consumers to find local insurance agents offering Medicare coverage.

"Brief Youtube videos are ideal way to deliver very specific relevant information and to increase website traffic," Slome predicts. "Our plan is to have a comprehensive library by the time Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period begins in mid-October."

Learn access and subscribe to the Association's new Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO-YsiOik97c6CIfRENLE7Q

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) advocates for the importance of planning. The organization maintains the leading national online directory when consumers can find local Medicare insurance agents. For more information, visit the organization's websites at https://www.medicaresupp.org.