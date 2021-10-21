Medicare Insurance Association Launches National Awareness Effort

A national news campaign focused on Medicare Open Enrollment has been undertaken by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"Open enrollment is the most significant time of the year for insurance agents who market Medicare insurance solutions," explains Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI). "It is the single opportunity for millions of consumers to connect with insurance agents and to compare their 2022 Medicare drug plan costs and benefits for the coming year."

To support insurance agents and organizations marketing during Medicare's annual open enrollment the Association has initiated a major consumer awareness campaign.

"We want consumers interested in comparing their options to know that the Association makes available the only free and completely private listing of local Medicare insurance agents," Slome points out. "Many seniors still like the personal one-on-one touch of meeting with or speaking to someone who knows the local landscape. They should know about the Association's consumer resource that lists local Medicare insurance brokers by Zip Code look-up."

In addition, the Association effort will focus on creating awareness among the 24 million Americans with a stand-alone Medicare Part D drug plan. AAMSI recently made available a free online tool that enables consumers to privately compare drug plans available in their area. "It is completely private to use and also incredibly simple," Slome notes. "Enter your prescription medications and the system will display 2022 plan options and costs."

According to a recent report issued by the Association, Medicare drug plans costs will vary widely in 2022. The following are just three examples of the lowest and highest costs for three major metro areas:



New York (Zip Code 10012) $7.20 - $101.00



Los Angeles (Zip Code 90001) $7.50 - $160.20



Chicago (Zip Code 60601) $6.90 - $94.30

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who market Medicare solutions. To access the Medicare drug plan comparison software, latest pricing data and the directory listing local Medicare agents, visit the Association's website at www.Medicaresupp.org