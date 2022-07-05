Medicare Insurance Association Announces Agent Publicity Toolkit

The 2022 Medicare Agent Publicity Toolkit will be made available by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).

"Independent agents and brokers promoting Medicare solutions have to compete with the millions of dollars spent on celebrity spokespeople appearing daily on television ads solutions," declares Jesse Slome, director of the Association. "They can never spend that much and the competition for leads is resulting in increasing lead costs or reduced quality."

The Association director, an award-winning marketing professional, believes that future success for many agents will depend on their ability to dominate their own Zip Code. " Medicare is a national program but solutions and options are very local," Slome explains. "The more often an agent can communicate that, the more likely they'll be the recipient of calls for quotes and information."

To support Medicare insurance agents the Association is updating its highly successful Medicare Agent Publicity Toolkit. "Gaining exposure on a local level is something every professional agent needs to be doing and the toolkit makes the process simple for agents," Slome explains.

"Each year we update and add to the kit," Slome notes. The 2022 kit will contain a series of fill-in-the-blank prepared press releases. "In addition, we are going to add tools designed to help agents appear on local television news programming," Slome adds. "You don't have to be a Super Bowl winner like Joe Namath to get people to call you. You just have to provide consumers with information that enlists trust and interest," Slome shares.

To learn more about Medicare Agent Publicity Kit visit the Association's website at https://www.medicaresupp.org/medicare-publicity-tool-kit/.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) advocates for the importance of planning. The organization maintains the leading national online directory when consumers can find local Medicare insurance agents. For more information, visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org.