Medicare Insurance Agents Scramble During Last Week Of Open Enrollment

Medicare agents are gearing up for a hectic final week of Medicare Open Enrollment according to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).

"The number of seniors searching online for a local Medicare insurance agent during Open Enrollment is up 16% over last year," explains Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare-focused organization. The organization makes available the national directory listing agents available to advise and assist with Medicare information and solutions.

"We are seeing unprecedented interest in Medicare Advantage as well as stand-alone Medicare prescription drug plans," Slome notes. "The onslaught of television ads from competing companies all soliciting inquiries appear to have confused a significant number of people."

Slome advised seniors who have yet to get information regarding 2023 plans to act as soon as possible.

"Medicare Open Enrollment ends December 7th and many agents have packed calendars between now and then," Slome advises. "Do not wait until the last two days and hope to get access to a professional who can spend the time it takes to give you meaningful advice."

Medicare is a national program but plan options are typically local in nature," Slome adds. "A local Medicare insurance agent can be more helpful than calling an anonymous operator at the end of a toll-free number." To access the Association's directory, go to https://medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/ There is no charge and no personal information is needed to access the directory.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance https://www.medicaresupp.org) advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions.