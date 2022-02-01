Medicare Insurance Agents Predict Increased Sales Of Dental Coverage Reports AAMSI

The overwhelming majority of agents offering Medicare insurance coverage are also selling stand-alone dental plans reports the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"Some 93 percent of surveyed agents sell stand-alone dental insurance coverage to seniors," states Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare insurance advocacy organization. The organization polled some 1,000 agents and brokers listed on the organization's online directory of Medicare agents.

The Association survey found that only 7 percent of the Medicare-focused agents participating in the survey reported that they do not sell dental plans.

The majority, 52.5 percent, of survey participants reported selling dental plans from 3-to-4 different insurance companies. According to the survey, some 6.1 percent offer only one dental insurance carrier's dental plan. The survey found that 15.2 percent offered plans from two insurers while 26.3 percent reported offering plans from five or more different insurers.

"Over the past year we have seen an increase in the number of senior consumers reaching out to us for information regarding dental plan options," Slome acknowledged. "I attribute the increase in interest to the barrage of television ads touting free dental and vision benefits included with Medicare coverage. The free benefits are limited to Medicare Advantage plans but many consumers do not differentiate between the various names for Medicare insurance coverage."

Agents were optimistic about sales of dental insurance policies in 2022. Some 69 percent expected their 2022 sales will increase compared to the just-concluded year. Only 1 percent predicted sales would decrease while 30 percent replied that they anticipated sales of senior dental insurance would remain about the same.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) advocates for the importance of educated planning. AAMSI supports insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions. "We are going to focus additional attention on senior dental insurance agents offering solutions as clearly there is a growing need for information and connections to resources," Slome adds.

