Medicare Give Back Benefit Promoted By Medicare Association

A benefit that can provide seniors with increased monthly Social Security benefits is being promoted by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"When Medicare Open Enrollment began we started getting inquiries from consumers wanting to know more about the Give Back program," explains Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI). "The television airwaves are full of ads talking about this great benefit but with no details. Many seniors are wary of calling a toll-free number and having their name added to a solicitation list."

To benefit seniors seeking information, the Association has just posted answers to key questions about the program. For example, the maximum benefit a senior can receive in 2022 is $148.50-per-month. However, the benefit can be as little as one dollar or less.

"It is important to understand who is eligible and that not all plans offer this benefit," Slome points out. "Medicare Open Enrollment is the ideal time to look into this benefit and compare your coverage with what could be better, cost less, or provide this added benefit." Open Enrollment ends December 7, 2021.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of planning and supports independent Medicare agents who market Medicare solutions. To learn more about the 2022 Medicare Give Back Benefit visit the Association's website at www.Medicaresupp.org /edicare-give-back-benefit/