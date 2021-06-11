Sunday, June 13, 2021

Meat, An American Right? -- Graffiti Art -- Critical Race Theory



Meat | America's Culinary Second Amendment



Albert Goldson -- Cerulean Council







Unquestionably global food prices are skyrocketing as worst-case scenarios are colliding simultaneously. Since WW II meat consumption by all socio-economic classes entered America's culinary DNA with steakhouses representing the apex red meat temples, the literal "High Table" where big business discusses big deals over bigger steaks paid for by big expenses accounts.



Since then for most Americans a meatless lifestyle is unpatriotic. It's an American's culinary Second Amendment "right" to affordable red and other meats particularly during the holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the endless open BBQ buffet Memorial Day through July 4th and Labor Day weekend as plentiful leftovers are de rigueur. Meat consumption is unabashedly the "American way of life".



Albert Goldson



New York, NY



917-710-7209



agoldson@ceruleancouncil.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/257299



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Dr. Carol Swain and Dr. Ben Carson Discuss the Origins, Impact, and Response to Critical Race Theory



Carol M. Swain -- Political Scientist and Commentator







Dr. Carol Swain appeared on the American Cornerstone Institute's latest Cornerstone Conversation episode on Wednesday, alongside Dr. Ben Carson.



The two proved a compatible pair with unique insight on critical race theory. Both were born in the early 1950s, enduring and overcoming hardships and poverty in their childhood about a decade before the abolishment of Jim Crow laws.



Carol M. Swain



Nashville, TN



615-310-8617



carolmswain@gmail.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/257297



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Graffiti Art, Street Art… Save It as Valuable Contemporary Art?



Scott M. Haskins -- Author, Art Conservation-Restoration, Pets and Heirlooms, Art Damage, Expert Witness







It seems funny to me, that the same spray paint applied illegally can be considered and esteemed so differently.



Graffiti art, a spray-painted image is, at least briefly, free for everyone to behold… until somebody defaces it, or a property owner paints over it. Banksy's public art reputation endures, first because its become valued by the public (not just in financial terms), partly because of a crazy variety of efforts to salvage the art.



When the artist visited San Francisco in 2010, his work popped up in various neighborhoods. One artist-collector, Brian Greif, had part of a wall, with Banksy's rendering of the iconic rat, spray painted on the side of a redwood slat Victorian building on Haight Street. It would seem that he would be looking for personal gain… but oddly enough, for this piece of art that was theoretically free to be seen by the public, he seeks a museum that will share it with the public in perpetuity.



Scott M. Haskins



Santa Barbara, CA



Phone: 805 564 3438



Cell: 805-570-4140



faclartdoc@gmail.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/257091



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Biological Aging Is A Curable Disease



Barbara Morris - Pharmacist - Writer - Aging Issues







Chronological age is the number of years lived. Biological age refers to the health of our cells. We can't change chronological age, but we have tremendous influence over our biological (cellular) aging, which is the type of aging that REALLY matters. Thinking and behaviors can change biological (cellular) aging.



What controls or influences biological aging is an assortment of things that are entirely controllable in most cases. Here are some of the most obvious:



1. The retirement and pre-retirement culture



Rigid opinions and beliefs about how retirees are supposed to live, think and behave have been slowly evolving since the passage of the Social Security Act in the 1930s. Retirement has become a structured way of life for most retirees: Fun, friends, set-in-stone income for many retirees (often decimated by inflation); similar living choices (retirement communities for those over 50) that are isolated from the larger world; a group mindset where retirees find comfort and camaraderie in same age groups. It's an environment that makes it difficult to feel young. And why not? After all, retirement means retirement. In a sense, it is backing away from the rigors of life. It influences biological aging far more than most realize.



1. Lifestyle, mindset, and behaviors of friends



The mindset and behaviors of influential retirees often set the standard for what's acceptable appearance, lifestyle, and behavior, and others follow along without much thought. Renegades from the "norm" often do not do well. For example, women continuing to work in a profitable business or career they love sometimes experience repeated harassment from retired friends who constantly nag them to "give it up; it's time to retire." Constant badgering about your lifestyle choice does not help you feel young. It doesn't support youthful feelings and the stress has a negative impact on biological (cellular) aging.



Barbara M Morris



Escondido, CA



760-480-2710



Barbara@PutOldonHold.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/256888



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Myths & Facts About Stroke: Are you at Risk?



Cynthia Shelby-Lane, M.D. -- Laughter is Good Medicine







Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and disability globally. A stroke occurs when the blood's flow to the brain is blocked, or a blood vessel in the brain ruptures.



Some common myths about strokes?



1) It only happens to elderly people



2) Strokes aren't preventable



3) Most common sign of stroke is pain. Are you surprised?



Thought you knew more about strokes?



Cynthia Shelby-Lane, M.D.



Detroit, MI



800-584-4926



agelessdoctor@GMAIL.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/257228



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



DC Surgeon Demands Openness and Transparency from a Muddled US Healthcare System in Eye-Opening New Book



Sanjay Prasad MD-FACS, Post Covid Pandemic Healthcare information Reforms







What do you do when your doctor recommends surgery to you or to a loved one? Do you question their decision? The answer for the vast majority of Americans is no. Most of us have been trained to trust our physicians completely. After all, they're the experts. They should know best.



In his new book, Resetting Healthcare: Post-COVID-19 Pandemic, The Patient Handbook, Dr. Sanjay Prasad examines the lack of transparency in surgical care and offers a solution to the problem: a new, innovative tool called SurgiQuality that connects patients with qualified surgeons, offering second and third opinions, and even suggesting more conservative, non-surgical solutions as appropriate. Dr. Prasad reveals that between 10–20 percent of all surgeries in the US are unnecessary, either because of misdiagnosis or because a more conservative therapy may have been just as or even more effective.



Sanjay Prasad MD-FACS



Washington, DC



Contact: Scott Lorenz



734-667-2098



scottlorenz@westwindcos.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/257344



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Are Deathbed Visions Real?



Tracy Shawn -- Anxiety Fiction Novelist







Hospice workers across the world note that deathbed visions are a common occurrence. Loved ones and friends are often in awe when the dying share that they're being visited by long-lost relatives, religious figures, and even beloved pets, who have long since passed. Scientists theorize that these visions could be the brain's own self-induced opiate to ease the fear and pain of dying. Perhaps various meds, as well, may produce these seemingly hallucinatory states.



Research on Deathbed Visions



However, many people—including a number of hospice workers—believe that these visions are real. An article titled "What Do We Know About Deathbed Visions?" by Stephen Wagner for Liveabout.com, notes one of the first scientific studies of this phenomena was by Sir William Barrett, a Professor of Physics at the Royal College of Science in Dublin during the 1920s. Barrett came up with some fascinating results. One of the most perplexing was that many of these visions involved people who the dying person thought were still alive—yet (as it was later discovered) had actually passed on.



Later studies also corroborate that sometimes the dying person did not know that their "visitors" were already dead. The question, then, is why would the dying brain only create visions of people who had already died—whether the person knew they were dead or not?



Tracy Shawn



Santa Barbara, CA



Prefers Email: mesashak@cox.net



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/257321



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Ticking Time Bomb, Post-Pandemic Labor Shortages



Ira S. Wolfe -- Success Performance Solutions



n this month's webinar, Ira S Wolfe and Gordon explore the post-pandemic labor and job market. They warn us about the labor shortages that face not just the U.S. but the rest of the world, as well. The prospects are frightening, and if there is not a change in the way families focus on the education of their children, educators educate children, and businesses offer training or similar opportunities, the bomb will explode, and the world will suffer in its wake.







Ira S Wolfe



Lehigh Valley, PA



Phone: 484-373-4300



Cell: 717-333-8286



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/257079



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Free Father's Day Printables



Free Printable Dot Com







The popular website FreePrintable.com has added dozens of new Father's Day printables in time for the June holiday. Like everything at the site, the new stationery sheets, quotations, coloring pages and games are free to download and print.



The more than 9,200 printables at the site include Father's Day greeting cards, bookmarks, place cards, puzzles and more. Now, site visitors will find 10 new stationery designs with themed



illustrations such as neckties along with messages such as World's Best Dad and Happy Father's Day.



Also new are 10 coloring sheets that kids can color in to present to the father figures in their lives. The designs include: Super Dad, fathers with babies, families and a dad and child with a motorcycle and side car.



There are new humorous and inspirational quotations with a Father's Day theme, and each quote is formatted in a distinctive font on a photo background.



Rounding out the new additions are bingo games and mazes. The mazes come in varying difficulty levels and are, of course, Father's Day themed.



There are 40 new Father's Day printables in all, for dads, grandpas, uncles, foster parents and so on. As always, everything at FreePrintable.com is free to instantly download as well as 100% easy and 100% fun.



Since 2008, FreePrintable.com has been offering 100% easy, 100% fun printables for instant download, with no limits on how many copies you can print. From greeting cards to games to coloring pages and everything in between, this site has more than 9,000 school, home and office printables to choose from, all completely free.



Kevin Savetz



Portland, OR (707) 400-6360



biz@freeprintable.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/257241



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



