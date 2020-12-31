Me and Yew Project progresses- Get an extra tax deduction for 2020

We could use your donations to help children, parents, childcare aides and teachers in 2021. We know that Kids First of So Cal could use help to keep children safe and keep them learing. We would love you to find Charles Sherman Art.com and purchase a poster or jewelry. Or buy a classroom of drawing books from Edudesigns.org at their special year end price. This year is like none other.

Storymapping, seeing what you are looking at, and teaching media literacy have never been more important. We were able to spotlight one redwood in Sherman Oaks on Christmas Eve to get students involved with science fairs, learning, and platforms that inspire deeper thought. We realized that the Fine Chocolate Association and the folks at the Marble Arches have mother trees to protect. Whether you are using Art, Science, data collecting or dialogue...consider giving us a donation, writing us if you would like a zoom training, or buying books or a poster by Charles Sherman of Charles Sherman Art.

Please consider helping us to create a Yew and me tree project that will let children in California link their studies of our trees to Fermanagh, South America or in teams around the GLOBE. Help us add Yew and other trees to our study of the campus Redwood trees at Church of the Chimes in Sherman Oaks. We will be using GLOBE.gov Elementary School class rooms, tools online, and live instruction soon at our Califa Campus. We hope to link urban and rural issues to understanding the world where we live and to connect So California with our collaboration with CommonGroundNI.org featuring fun with the 4000 trees planted last year.

Find out about www.KidsFirst.la on their website or by looking at greatnonprofits.org listing our programs below (link to donate is on that page).

Tax Rulings for donations:

Special $300 tax deduction helps most people give to charity this year – even if they don't itemize | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov)

Find an agency that needs your help- and use the deduction now:

Donate with PayPal Giving Fund

Good Counsel Services, Inc as an example....

Edudesigns.org

And we can print more books!

ART + FUN = LEARNING for LIFE! - EDU Designs

Or consider New Education Options:

New Education Options Reviews and Ratings | Sherman Oaks, CA | Donate, Volunteer, Review | GreatNonprofits

We would greatly appreciate it and look forward to learning about trees with the Earth Observer App and training new teachers that can promote citizen science through STEM and STEAM in 2021. Although we are all at a distance looking at trees now...we look forward to sharing science posters and making new friends as part of the International Virtual Science Symposium 2021 and having Santa wave to more trees by next year.

Guess Santa heard about us....Thank you LAFD Station 88 and Pastor Beth Bingham....

Cesium Stories_

Happy New Year!!!

Resources for interesting subjects - nonprofits protecting natural resources and people reaching out for new standards in dealing with nature, climate, economies of scale, and small farms or rural needs.......

Long Term Missions and immediate action:

The Rights of Nature - Honor The Earth (honorearth.org)

Native Irish Trees | Tree Council

Toledo, Ohio, Just Granted Lake Erie the Same Legal Rights as People | Smart News | Smithsonian Magazine

Tree Days:

Tetra Pak Tree Day | Tree Council

Education and living exhibitions:

Dublin Parks Native Irish Tree Trails | Tree Council

FCIA- Science and architecture/engineering for Chocolate Trees in annual Consumption:

How to Save the Chocolate Tree Without Sacrificing Flavor | Science | Smithsonian Magazine