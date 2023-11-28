Matthew Weiss, USMC Intelligence Officer Honored as a Top 25 Changemaker of 2023 by WE ARE THE MIGHTY

Weiss is Author of 'We Don't Want YOU, Uncle Sam: Examining the Military Recruiting Crisis with Generation Z'

"When Weiss saw a gap in the way leadership was trying to attract the new generation of troops it became his mission to help them do it right." We Are The Mighty

Las Vegas, NV—Matthew Weiss, USMC Intelligence Officer was recently honored as a Top 25 Military Influencer by We Are The Mighty.

The MIGHTY 25, sponsored by National University, annually highlights 25 trailblazers who are making a notable impact on the military community. Featuring dedicated service members and veterans, forward-thinking entrepreneurs, fervent advocates, steadfast military spouses, and global thought leaders, this list embodies unmatched dedication and epitomizes community impact.

The MIGHTY 25 was celebrated in the vibrant atmosphere of Military Influencer Conference (MIC) 2023, at the Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World.

The United States military has reached an all-time low when it comes to recruitment. Through incompatible ideals, differing beliefs, and socio-cultural factors, recruiters are struggling to connect with the younger generation. As a member of Generation Z himself, (Those born between 1997-2012) Second Lieutenant Matthew Weiss tackles the source of the problem and proposes solutions in his best-seller We Don't Want YOU, Uncle Sam: Examining the Military Recruiting Crisis with Generation Z. Now available on audiobook narrated by the author.

"The U.S. military is in the throes of a sustained recruiting and retention crisis. Sustaining a viable force will require fresh thinking and innovative proposals. In this brilliant and timely book, Matthew Weiss offers an abundance of both." —Andrew Bacevich, Chairman and Co-Founder, Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

Matthew Weiss says, "The current status of military recruiting in the United States is terrifyingly grim. Recruitment levels are at their lowest since the Vietnam era." Through personal stories and macro analysis, Weiss recalls the issues that Gen Z has with the military and proposes potential solutions. Weiss organizes his point into four parts: Recruiting Fundamentals, Workforce Parity, Sociocultural Influences, and Scope of Service. Broken down further into 21 key points, he explores the meaning behind work, the digital age, modern healthcare, gender-based disparity, preparing for the future, and much more.

"This book provides viable solutions to reinvigorating a sense of national service by changing the norm while presenting an understanding of the worldview that the gifted Generation Z provides!" —Grady Harp, LCDR USN, USMC Battalion Surgeon, Vietnam, and Amazon Top 100 Hall of Fame Reviewer

"Often the biggest personal driver for Gen Z is the desire to feel needed. Overall, being needed is perhaps the biggest self-interest trigger of all. When one is needed, one feels a deep call to answer that need to win true self-satisfaction and community approval. Uncle Sam needs Gen Z, it's time we show it," Weiss says. We Don't Want YOU, Uncle Sam is not only directed at the members of Gen Z but also at U.S. leaders who are trying to connect with the new generation.

"We Don't Want You, Uncle Sam is an impeccably researched and thoughtful guide not just for military leaders, but for leaders of all institutions seeking to understand and engage an inspired generation and repair our nation's divides." —John Della Volpe, Director of Polling, Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics

As the premier Generation Z military figure, Matthew Weiss speaks from his own experience as well as his extensive research into the subject. Weiss sums up the key message of his book: "We must rebuild the value proposition of military service by demonstrating the benefits of the world's greatest physical social network." Already reaching #1 in Amazon's Military Life & Institutions category and #7 in Amazon's Military Families category, it's clear that people are fascinated by Weiss's book. We Don't Want YOU, Uncle Sam sends a critical message to all generations regarding the evolution of recruiting and the importance of patriotism.

We Don't Want YOU, Uncle Sam: Examining the Military Recruiting Crisis with Generation Z, ISBN 979-8218236663, $13.59 Paperback, $7.99 Kindle and $17.46 Audiobook available on Amazon or at: www.UncleSamBook.org Watch the book trailer here: https://bit.ly/UncleSamBookTrailer

About Matthew Weiss:

Second Lieutenant Matthew Weiss is an Intelligence Officer in the United States Marine Corps. Previously, he worked in mergers and acquisitions at a cutting-edge defense technology company. He holds a BS and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Most importantly, he is a member of Generation Z who cares deeply about solving this issue of service. Weiss was recently interviewed by the NY Post about the Gen Z recruitment crisis. https://bit.ly/NY_Post_Gen_Z and on MSNBC's Morning Joe.

