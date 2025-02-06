Massage Envy in Encinitas & Escondido Introduces SmartTox® Services Through Initiative with Persimmon.life

Speaker
Thursday, February 6, 2025


Massage Envy in Encinitas & Escondido Introduces SmartTox® Services Through Partnership with Persimmon.life
 

Massage Envy locations in Encinitas and Escondido, CA are proud to announce the introduction of SmartTox® (also known as XEOMIN®) wrinkle relaxer treatments on-site for members and guests through an initiative with Persimmon.life. These two locations are the only Massage Envy clinics in San Diego County to host this service, enhancing convenience for those who already trust Massage Envy for their wellness needs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Persimmon into our space, allowing our members and guests to experience high-quality SmartTox services right inside Massage Envy," said D'Onn Genovese, Franchise Owner of the Massage Envy locations in Encinitas and Escondido. "Having access to wrinkle relaxer treatments alongside skincare and wellness services in one location makes self-care even easier."

Persimmon provides licensed nurses to administer SmartTox injections, with all bookings made directly through Persimmon's online platform. While Massage Envy does not book appointments, provide medical advice or collect payments for these services, Massage Envy is proud to offer a convenient and trusted location for clients to access them.

SmartTox is now available at:

Massage Envy Encinitas – 278 N. El Camino Real, Suite D, Encinitas, CA 92024

Massage Envy Escondido – 1210 Auto Park Way, Escondido, CA 92029

To learn more or book an appointment for SmartTox, click this link.

About Massage Envy Encinitas & Escondido

Massage Envy, a national franchise, is a leading provider of massage and skincare services, offering customized wellness solutions, including therapeutic massage, professional facial and advanced skincare treatments. With a commitment to self-care and overall well-being, Massage Envy locations provide a trusted space for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Massage Envy Escondido opened in 2007 and Massage Envy Encinitas followed in 2009. Proudly owned and operated by D’Onn and Carmen Genovese, these locations have been dedicated to delivering exceptional service and high-quality care to the community. For more information, visit us at: MassageEnvy.


Media Contact:  Kathleen McEntee
Kathleen McEntee and Associates, Ltd., 760-262-4080, KathleenMcEntee@KMcEnteeAssoc.com
