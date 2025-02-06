Massage Envy in Encinitas & Escondido Introduces SmartTox® Services Through Initiative with Persimmon.life

About Massage Envy Encinitas & Escondido
Massage Envy, a national franchise, is a leading provider of massage and skincare services, offering customized wellness solutions, including therapeutic massage, professional facial and advanced skincare treatments. With a commitment to self-care and overall well-being, Massage Envy locations provide a trusted space for relaxation and rejuvenation.
Massage Envy Escondido opened in 2007 and Massage Envy Encinitas followed in 2009. Proudly owned and operated by D’Onn and Carmen Genovese, these locations have been dedicated to delivering exceptional service and high-quality care to the community. For more information, visit us at: MassageEnvy.
Media Contact: Kathleen McEntee
Kathleen McEntee and Associates, Ltd., 760-262-4080, KathleenMcEntee@KMcEnteeAssoc.com