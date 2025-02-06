Massage Envy in Encinitas & Escondido Introduces SmartTox® Services Through Initiative with Persimmon.life

Massage Envy locations in Encinitas and Escondido, CA are proud to announce the introduction of SmartTox® (also known as XEOMIN®) wrinkle relaxer treatments on-site for members and guests through an initiative with Persimmon.life. These two locations are the only Massage Envy clinics in San Diego County to host this service, enhancing convenience for those who already trust Massage Envy for their wellness needs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Persimmon into our space, allowing our members and guests to experience high-quality SmartTox services right inside Massage Envy," said D'Onn Genovese, Franchise Owner of the Massage Envy locations in Encinitas and Escondido. "Having access to wrinkle relaxer treatments alongside skincare and wellness services in one location makes self-care even easier."

Persimmon provides licensed nurses to administer SmartTox injections, with all bookings made directly through Persimmon's online platform. While Massage Envy does not book appointments, provide medical advice or collect payments for these services, Massage Envy is proud to offer a convenient and trusted location for clients to access them.

SmartTox is now available at:

Massage Envy Encinitas – 278 N. El Camino Real, Suite D, Encinitas, CA 92024

Massage Envy Escondido – 1210 Auto Park Way, Escondido, CA 92029

To learn more or book an appointment for SmartTox, click this link.