Managing More Than One Crisis At A Time

Monday, June 30, 2025

In this episode of the "Crisis Management Minute" podcast, learn why corporate and government executives need to know what to do and how to do it when faced with multiple crisis situations.

Listen to the show wherever podcasts are found, including Apple Podcasts at this link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/crisis-management-minute-with-edward-segal/id1667652492?i=1000715105308

The weekly "Crisis Management Minute" features advice and recommendations from Edward Segal, the country's leading crisis management expert. He is the author of "Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back for Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies" (John Murray Business) and "The Crisis Casebook: Lessons in Crisis Management from the World's Leading Brands," which will be published in September by John Murray Business. Segal is also a Leadership Strategies Senior Contributor for Forbes.com.

"Crisis Management Minute" was named one of the top 25 crisis management podcasts in 2024 and 2025 by FeedSpot. The show is produced by Molly Ruland's Heartcast Media.

