Sunday, December 20, 2020

Make Your Virtual Meetings More Engaging

In our lock-down world, we're inundated with virtual meetings. Most are sooooo boring, they drive attendees to multitask. Meeting leaders are lucky to get a small percentage of attendees' undivided attention.

It doesn't have to be that way. With information and practice of some interactive techniques and tools, meetings can be engaging, interesting, and interactive.

But how?

Since remote presentations have exploded in recent months, best practices for virtual business meetings are hard to find. However, professional speaker and bestselling author Rebecca Morgan has figured out how to enliven virtual meetings and presentations. She's been conducting virtual meetings for decades, not just months.

If you're like most business professionals, you don't want to waste time watching videos that aren't relevant to adults. You want easy ideas you can implement in your next meeting, and an expert to provide not only guidance, but some feedback on if you're doing it well. You need to know not only what to do, but a chance to practice it in a low-risk environment so stumbles don't embarrass you in front of your colleagues, clients — or boss!

Morgan is providing a 4-part, live, interactive webshop starting Jan. 19. In this program, you'll:

hear new ideas for creating more effective virtual meetings and presentations

understand how to shift in-person presentation techniques to virtual

ensure your lighting, background, camera angle, microphone, and personal image shows you at your best

know how to keep your audience (whether one or hundreds) engaged — not multi-tasking

optimize your visuals for viewing on phones and tablets

learn 12 ways to get your audience involved

create a Plan B to ensure a quick recovery in case there's a tech glitch

experience the best practices throughout

know how to use the best tools for your desired outcomes

plan how you'll implement the ideas relevant to you

begin executing those ideas In between sessions

work in small groups to practice the ideas

receive feedback on how to make your virtual presentations even better

have a learning partner to keep you focused on implementation

access between-session support from Rebecca via email

Space limited — enroll today! http://bit.ly/RebeccaMasterClass