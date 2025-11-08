Love Me Once Again Rekindles the Magic of Second Chances

Acclaimed storyteller P.A. Farrell invites readers into a world where rivalry gives way to romance in Love Me Once Again, a heartfelt novella now available through Amazon Select and Draft2Digital Library Distribution.

Set on a picture-book Center Street where two bookshops face each other across the square, Love Me Once Again tells the story of Emma Brooks, a bookseller rebuilding her late aunt's beloved store, and Daniel Wright, the polished newcomer whose modern shop threatens her legacy. What begins as a contest of ideals—heart versus polish—unfolds into a tender exploration of connection, forgiveness, and belonging.

As autumn deepens into winter, their rivalry softens through shared readings, community festivals, and gestures that speak louder than words. When the town's gossip finally turns to celebration, Emma and Daniel must decide whether to risk everything for a love that has quietly rewritten both their lives.

With evocative prose and the warmth of a timeless classic, Love Me Once Again captures what romance readers crave most: emotional honesty, a sense of place, and characters who find redemption in the very hearts they once tried to guard. Farrell's storytelling glows with empathy, proving that the best love stories are written not in grand declarations but in the small, enduring acts of trust.

Availability:



Love Me Once Again is available November 10 exclusively on Amazon Select (Kindle Edition) and through Draft2Digital Library Distribution for public-library readers nationwide.

About the Author:



P.A. Farrell, Ph.D., is a psychologist and author known for emotionally rich novellas and flash-fiction collections exploring human resilience, compassion, and second chances. Her previous works have earned praise for their warmth and depth, appealing to readers who seek love stories grounded in real emotion.