Love, Betrayal, and Dreams: A Chilling Murder Mystery by Psychotherapist Laurie Elizabeth Murphy

"This is what happens during a marriage when an unexpected event makes even the most well-traveled path become unexpected and unmanageable."

Stuart, FL—Registered Nurse and Psychotherapist Laurie Elizabeth Murphy draws from her own experience working in the field to create a uniquely intellectual and entertaining mystery in her new book, Dream Me Home.

It follows Peggy Prescott, a woman who, on the outside, seems to live the perfect life. However, when Peggy is found dead, suspicions turn to those closest to her as her secrets are revealed. After a home robbery, Peggy is left a shell of her former self. As her marriage falls apart and her paranoia of those around her increases, she finds herself escaping to the world of her dreams, and it may be closer to reality than she thinks. This is a tale of love and tragedy, with twists and turns at every page.

"Murphy has composed a complex, highly original mystery related through the eyes and mind of one Peggy Prescott who delivers clues to her own murder, beginning from her entrance into this novel in a hearse!" —Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-Stars

"Dream Me Home is about characters that are real, and face real dilemmas, they make irrational decisions even with the best intentions, and cannot always control the outcomes of the most well-planned lives," Laurie says. Peggy herself, her husband, her therapist, and every other character is unforgettable and realistic. Readers will love them, hate them, and will never know who they can trust, the perfect concoction for a great mystery!

"Now and then along comes a mystery novel that dazzles, not only as a captivating probe following the clues of a crime, but also as a sensitive examination of marriage and love. Dream Me Home is that unique success!" —Flying Books Reviews

Laurie's passion and expertise shine throughout Dream Me Home. Her insights on psychology, relationships, and individuals make this a truly unique read. Anyone who likes a good murder mystery will love this book!

"Keep an eye on Laurie Elizabeth Murphy, she has crafted a romantic thriller like no other… no doubt incorporating her many years as a psychotherapist into this spellbinding novel." —John Kelly, Detroit Free Press

Dream Me Home, ISBN 979-8350903904, $14.98 Paperback, $9.49 Kindle, 302 Pages, BookBaby, 2023. Available on Amazon.

About Laurie Elizabeth Murphy: Born in New Jersey, Laurie is a Registered Nurse and Psychotherapist Counselor with degrees from the Mount Sinai Hospital School of Nursing and St. Joseph's College. She has published many nonfiction books, including In the Best Interest of the Child, A Manual for Divorcing Parents, Eight Strategies for Successful Step-Parenting, You Don't Know Anything, and A Manual for Parenting Teenagers. Additionally, she writes a bi-monthly column for My Living, a local magazine. Laurie currently resides in Florida as a full-time author.

Media Contact: For a review copy of Dream Me Home or to arrange an interview with Laurie Elizabeth Murphy, contact Scott Lorenz of Westwind Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or by phone at 734-667-2090. Reach Lorenz on Twitter @abookpublicist