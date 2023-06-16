'Lost Voices' founder Mike Ball of Michigan named a 2023 CNN Hero

2,500 Troubled Youth Helped Since 2006 Using Music as an Expression of Their Innermost Fears, Hopes and Dreams

Plymouth, MI—CNN bills their Heroes program as "Everyday people changing the world," and Mike Ball has done that. For the past seventeen years he has led Lost Voices musicians into residential placement centers all over Michigan, working with girls and boys suffering from severe trauma due to abuse, neglect, addiction, violence, and human trafficking. During that time they have touched the lives of more than 2,500 troubled youth. "These children have endured a lot," said Ball, "and sometimes they have gotten into serious trouble. But they are children, which means that they are bound to change, but that can be for better or for worse.

When we open a musical door into their feelings and invite them to walk through it, they produce the most extraordinary creative work. They know that their voices have been heard, and then they can change for the better."

CNN is not only spreading the word about Ball and his teams, they have set up a GoFundMe in his name at https://www.gofundme.com/f/mike-ball-lost-voices to help Lost Voices grow and expand their mission.

You can learn more about Lost Voices at https://LostVoices.org.

Lost Voices is a Michigan 501c3 nonprofit corporation. Founded in 2006, their mission to is help kids who are victims of trauma find hope and healing through the power of music.

