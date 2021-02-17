Long-Term Care Insurance Policy Usage Projections Reported By AALTCI

One out of two individuals who purchase long-term care insurance at age 65 will actually utilize their coverage according to data released by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI).

"It's a 50-50 probability that someone getting long-term care insurance at age 65 will use their coverage and that's a significant piece of information few consumers understand," explains Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization.

The organization worked with leading industry actuaries to review data. "We specifically looked at risks based on coverage that had a zero-day elimination period," Slome adds. "Today, many policies have provisions or options that include access to immediate benefits for home care needs. And, since the vast majority of long-term care insurance benefits today pay for care at home, this made the most sense."

The Association director acknowledged the likelihood of usage was less when a 90-day Elimination Period (EP) was used to factor risk. "Many people choose a 90-day EP specific to when benefits for skilled nursing home care would apply and that makes sense because Medicare covers some of that risk," Slome notes.

"Does having some long-term care insurance make financial sense?" Slome queries. "We insure our homes even though we know the risk of a house fire is far less than 50-50. The risk of needing care as we age is significantly high, and thus the answer is yes, having some protection in place makes prudent financial sense."

The 50-50 usage projection assumes the individual purchases long-term care insurance at age 65 and maintains the policy until either they need benefits or die. The Association recently posted their 2021 long-term care insurance price index and other statistics and data on it's website.

