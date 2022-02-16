Long-Term Care Insurance Association To Launch New Claims Resource Center

A new Long-Term Care Insurance Claims Resource Center is being launched by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.

"We are receiving an increased number of questions from consumers and hearing from more family members who are having difficulty getting claims approved for their aging parents," explains Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. "These are individuals who did the right thing and purchased insurance. We want to do what we can to help make it easy for them to get the benefits they qualify for."

According to the organization, the nation's long-term care insurance companies paid out $12.3 billion in claim benefits in 2021. "That's over 336,000 very happy policyholders and families," Slome declares. "But it's not always smooth sailing for everyone and we are hearing about more frustration as people report increased difficulty even getting through to claims departments for answers to simple questions."

The Association will launch a new online long-term care insurance claims resource. "We'll start with the most commonly asked questions we receive," Slome explains. "As people share other questions or pose issues, we'll add answers and information as a benefit to others."

To see a history of amounts paid for long-term care insurance claims go to www.aaltci.org/news/long-term-care-insurance-association-news/claims-paid-2021-grow-by-700-million.

