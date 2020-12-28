Live Readings With Astrologer Anne-New Year’s Day, Fri., Jan. 1

Ring in 2021 with Astrologer Anne! Get live astro readings, new resolutions, annual forecast on WGN Radio, New Year's Day 2021.

Astrologer Anne Nordhaus-Bike—"Astrologer Anne"—returns to WGN Radio Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. She will appear on host Phil Manicki's show live starting at 7 p.m. Central Time.

Manicki and Astrologer Anne will talk about her predictions for 2021, all the big astrology coming our way, and the coming of the Age Of Aquarius predicted in the 1960s.

As for putting 2020 in our rear-view mirrors, "This new year will be different from all that heavy darkness we had in 2020," Astrologer Anne said.

"I'm excited to return to WGN," Astrologer Anne said. "It's always great to talk with callers and share the latest astrology."

The show runs 7-10 p.m. Central Time; Astrologer Anne will be live from 7 to 8 p.m.

New Year's 2021 Resolutions

Astrologer Anne also will talk about New Year's resolutions. "With a little help from astrology and your 2021 horoscope, this year you'll find it easier to make the right New Year's resolutions, and to take steps to make them happen," Astrologer Anne said.

Live Horoscope Readings

Astrologer Anne will take calls and answer texts from listeners, as time allows.

Call or text (312) 981-7200 for a chance for a free, live reading with Astrologer Anne.

Visit Astrologer Anne's website at https://astrologeranne.com/69525/new-years-2021-horoscope-live-readings/ for more details.

Listen on Radio or Stream the Show From Anywhere

The show airs on WGN Radio AM 720, and listeners can join the broadcast on radio in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana, or from anywhere in the world online with a smart phone, computer, or other device.

Go to https://astrologeranne.com/69525/new-years-2021-horoscope-live-readings/ for more details.