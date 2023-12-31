'Little Free' Debut to Help Retailters Draw More Customers into Their Retail Srores

Sunday, December 31, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 31, 2023

Contact: Mitchell P. Davis, (202) 333-5000]

'Little Free' Debut to Help Retailers Draw More Customers into Their Retail Stores

[Greensboro, NC] – In an innovative move to boost retail traffic and enhance customer experience, Tontine Café is proud to announce the launch of the 'Little Free' program, featuring its unique concept, 'Tontine Cafe'. This initiative is set to revolutionize the way retailers attract customers, offering free coffee as a strategic tool to increase footfall and sales in participating stores.

The 'Little Free' program is designed to create a win-win situation for both retailers and customers. Participating stores will provide complimentary coffee to shoppers, creating an inviting atmosphere that encourages prolonged visits and potential additional purchases. This initiative not only aims to enhance the shopping experience but also fosters a sense of community among customers and local businesses.

'Tontine Cafe', the centerpiece of the 'Little Free' program, is more than just a free coffee initiative. It is a comprehensive partnership model offering retailers branded materials, training, and support to maximize the impact of the program. The concept is rooted in the belief that a simple cup of coffee can transform shopping into a more enjoyable and communal experience.

In addition to attracting more customers, the 'Little Free' program is committed to sustainability. All coffee served under the 'Tontine Cafe' brand will be in eco-friendly, recyclable, or compostable cups, aligning with the growing consumer demand for environmentally responsible practices.

Tontine Café is excited to roll out this program in Winston-Salem, NC, with plans for further expansion based on the success and feedback from initial participants. Retailers interested in joining the 'Little Free' program and enhancing their customer experience are encouraged to contact Mitchell Davis at (202) 333-5000 for, of course, a free membership to print all the needed display materials.

The Gasoline Retailers package includes.

Pump Stickers that say: "Free Hot Coffee – with $5 in-store purchase." With the Tontine Café logo. Sidewalk folding signs with the same text and logo – perfect when the line forms at the Starbucks or Dunkin's next door. Little Free Café signs to use inside that explain the program.

This initiative is not just about driving sales; it's about creating a vibrant, community-focused shopping experience. 'Little Free' and 'Tontine Cafe' are poised to become synonymous with friendly, engaging, and enjoyable retail environments.

For more information about the 'Little Free' program and how to participate, please contact or visit www.LittleFree.org