Lisa Anderson, Manufacturing & Supply Chain Expert Emphasizes Need for Supply Chain Optimization Amidst Global Disruptions Manufacturing and Supply Chain Consultant Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD and President of LMA Consulting Group Inc., emphasizes the critical necessity of prioritizing supply chain optimization as global disruptions continue. Key issues, such as the worsening conditions at the Panama Canal, have been highlighted as significant contributors to the ongoing supply chain crisis. LMA Consulting Group specializes in supporting manufacturers and distributors in strategic planning and comprehensive supply chain transformation, focusing on enhancing the customer experience and robust business growth. The Panama Canal, a critical passage for 40% of the goods moving from Northeast Asia to the U.S. East Coast, is experiencing severe disruptions that are intensifying supply chain challenges globally: Drastic Reduction in Container Ship Capacity: A decrease in container ships by more than 50%.

Draft Restrictions: Limitation of the maximum ship draft to 44 feet, necessitating larger vessels to sail light or undergo complex reloading processes.

Capacity Cuts at Neopanamax Locks: A halving of the daily capacity, now limited to 45 ships per day.

Impact on Gas Container Ships: LNG and VNLCs face significant operational challenges and delays.

Inflationary Pressures: These disruptions are contributing to inflation and causing delays, with some ships incurring costs of up to $4MM for expedited transit. In addition, the control of the Panama Canal terminals by Hutchison, a company with connections to China, presents a potential geopolitical risk. This, coupled with the most recent challenges for ships going through the Suez Canal, will impact the flow of goods, posing additional layers of risk for global supply chains. "There are proactive measures that companies can take," noted Ms. Anderson. "Alternate routes, diverse transportation modes, manufacturing and distribution adjustments and inventory strategies can proactively address challenges and minimize impacts on customers and costs. In the long term, revising the manufacturing and supply chain footprint is essential for sustainable growth and risk mitigation," she said. For deeper insights into navigating the complex landscape of global supply chains, download Ms. Anderson's special report The Road Ahead: Business, Supply Chain & The World Order and her eBook SIOP (Sales Inventory Operations Planning): Creating Predictable Revenue and EBITDA Growth. About LMA Consulting Group – Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD

Lisa Anderson is the founder and president of LMA Consulting Group, Inc., specializing in manufacturing strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation. Ms. Anderson is a recognized Supply Chain thought leader by SelectHub, named a Top 40 B2B Tech Influencer by arketi group, a Top 16 ERP Expert to Follow by Washington-Frank, in the Top 10 Women in Supply Chain by Warner PR, in the top 55 Supply Chain & Logistics Experts by flexport, and a woman leader in Supply Chain by RateLinx. Her primer, I’ve Been Thinking, provides strategies for creating bold customer promises and profits. An expert on the SIOP process (Sales, Inventory Operations Planning), advancing innovation, and making the supply chain resilient, Ms. Anderson is regularly interviewed and quoted by publications such as Industry Week, Bloomberg, Fox News and The Wall Street Journal. For information, sign up for her Profit Through People® Newsletter or for a copy of her book, visit LMA-ConsultingGroup.com. ###

