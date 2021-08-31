Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Linda Popky Joins Shrimp Tank Seattle Podcast

Award-winning marketer bring strategic marketing perspective to popular podcast

Redwood Shores, CA – August 31, 2021. Linda Popky, president of Leverage2Market and an award-winning marketing expert, is joining the hosting team for the Shrimp Tank Seattle podcast, effective immediately.

Shrimp Tank Seattle is the Pacific Northwest arm of the nationally syndicated Shrimp Tank Podcast family. The Shrimp Tank Podcast, based out of Atlanta, GA, is an iHeart Radio network podcast and broadcasts from nine cities nationwide.

The show is focused on interviewing CEOs, entrepreneurs, and business thought leaders from each of the regions where shows are broadcast. They interview these business leaders on how to successfully start, run, and grow a business.

Each Wednesday, Shrimp Tank Seattle livestreams a 45-minute interview on Facebook with a CEO or entrepreneur. Podcast episodes are available live on Facebook and YouTube, and available on all major podcast channels, including iHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and others.

"I'm excited to be joining the Shrimp Tank Seattle team," said Linda Popky, who has produced her own podcast, Marketing Thought Leadership, for over ten years. "Dan Weedin and his team of co-hosts have done a great job of finding compelling guests to bring to the public each week. I look forward to my first interview this Wednesday, September 1st at noon, PDT, when I'll have the opportunity to chat with Nick Johnson of Libro.fm."

"Linda Popky brings a veteran business presence to the microphone. Her expertise in marketing and experience in working with CEOs from all industries was a key reason I wanted her to host with us," said Dan Weedin, business risk strategist and host of Shrimp Tank Seattle. "I'm excited to welcome her to the team and know she will bring personality, charm, and humor to the podcast episodes!"

About Linda Popky

Linda Popky, founder and president of Leverage2Market Associates, helps organizations and individuals get heard above the noise by creating compelling content that matters. Her clients include startups, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large Fortune 500 enterprises.

Named one of Silicon Valley's Top 100 Women of Influence and to the Alan Weiss Million Dollar Consulting® Hall of Fame, Linda is Executive Director of the Society for the Advancement of Consulting and past president of Women in Consulting

She's the author of Marketing Above the Noise: Achieve Strategic Advantage with Marketing that Matters, and Top of Mind: 101 Insights to Transform Your Business. Linda also helps authors create more compelling self-published and commercially published books. A classically trained pianist, Linda has recorded Night Songs, a CD of classical piano music. She and her family share their home in the San Francisco Bay Area with a small pack of Siberian Huskies.

About Shrimp Tank Seattle

For nearly five years, Shrimp Tank Seattle has been producing interviews with compelling businesspeople and entrepreneurs on a weekly basis. The four business experts who share co-hosting duties with Dan are James Alberson of Sandler Training, Michelle Bomberger of Equinox Business Law Group, Phil Symchych, founder of SME Wealth Builder Corp, and new addition Linda Popky of Leverage2Market Associates.

Shrimp Tank Seattle Podcasts are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube on Wednesdays at 12 noon PT, and available through all major streaming channels, including I Heart Radio, Apple iTunes, Spotify, and others. Previous episodes can be viewed at https://shrimptankpodcast.com/about-the-shrimp-tank/.