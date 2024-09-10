Linda Jensen Asks Business Owners, ‘What Is Your Exit Strategy’ In Her New Book

"What's Your Exit Strategy? opened my eyes to the future outside of running my business." —Chris Cordani, Host Book Spectrum

Olympia, WA—51% of businesses are owned by baby boomers, meaning that over 16 million business owners will soon be passing their businesses on to the next generation. Certified Exit Planning Advisor Linda Jensen shares her knowledge on what business owners should know before they decide to exit in her new book: What is Your Exit Strategy? Packed with personal stories, statistics, and meaningful advice, this book is a must-read for all business owners.

"Jensen combines thoughtful advice with practical strategies. Considering that only 20% of businesses sell voluntarily, she provides a roadmap for navigating exit planning complexities, ensuring owners get all they deserve when the sale comes." —Jess Todtfeld, Former TV Producer for NBC, ABC, and Fox-News, President of Success in Media, Inc.

What is Your Exit Strategy? begins by highlighting the problem: many business owners do not have the right mindset or plan in place when it comes to selling their business, and therefore, their communities and employees will suffer. With a plan in place, business owners can be prepared for the "Five D's:" Divorce, Disagreement, Disability, Distress, and Death. Linda also highlights the importance of value acceleration, the importance of having a team, and both internal and external sales opportunities.

"Linda Jensen has covered all the bases in this rich and thoughtful analysis of how to develop the best and most effective exit strategy to selling a business. Along with a team of talented experts and advisors, Jensen delivers the goods and offers quality advice." —John Kelly, Detroit Free Press

Linda Jensen says, "We need to get our minds straight about what our business actually means to us, emotionally and financially. Selling your business will most likely be the largest liquidity event in your life. It's really important that you get it right. We need to change the paradigm of what it means to sell successfully." Selling a business is the make-or-break point for many companies, and a successful exit will set it up for a prosperous future.

"What's Your Exit Strategy? opened my eyes to the future outside of running my business. This is an extremely valuable book for Boomer and Gen X business owners who need to look ahead to very serious concerns outside the confines of the workdays."—Chris Cordani, Host of Book Spectrum

This is not a "how to" book, but instead a collection of experiences, statistics, and advice that business owners can apply to their own Exit Strategies. As a business owner herself, Linda Jensen is extremely knowledgeable about the field and aims to connect with others. Owners, entrepreneurs, and future successors of all ages will benefit from What is Your Exit Strategy?

What is Your Exit Strategy? ISBN 978-1-948261-89-0, 154 pages, Hugo House Publishers, 2024.The book is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and at the author's website: WhatIsYourExitStrategy.com

About Linda Jensen: Linda R. Jensen, CEPA CFF CLU ChFC LUTCF CLTC CSA CFEd, is the principal and owner of Heart Financial Group as well as a certified Exit Planning Advisor. Linda began her career with Prudential Preferred in 1994 where she was an agency leader. She earned the credentials of Chartered Financial Consultant and Chartered and Chartered Life Underwriter. Linda is a Certified Financial Fiduciary, Wealth Management for Individuals & Business Owners, Certified Financial Educator, and SOFA Financial Literacy Instructor. She has been in practice as a financial services and insurance professional since then, and she started her own practice in 1997. Additionally, Linda has contributed to The Book on Transformation, The Book on Gratitude, and The Book on Abundance. For more information visit: https://www.heartfinancialgroup.com/

