Letter: Farmers deserve a true friend in Congress
Springfield, OR
Sunday, December 14, 2025


Farmers are 3.5 times more likely to die by suicide than the general population, according to the National Rural Health Association. That's a staggering statistic. Farmers are hard workers who contribute $389 billion to the U.S. economy annually. Yet despite their productivity, they are in crisis and need help. Their health care, particularly for mental health, has been treated like an afterthought, if considered at all. Rep. Finstad says he is a friend of farmers. Yet he voted to slash funding for rural health care and supports tariffs that have destabilized agricultural markets, thereby putting farmers under tremendous financial pressure. With friends like him, who needs enemies?

https://www.postbulletin.com/opinion/letters/letter-farmers-deserve-a-true-friend-in-congress

 

