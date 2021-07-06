Leaders Revealed: Better and deeper than “tough love”

Leaders, Directors and C Suite: Middle Market, Private & Family Business

Consider the expert I listen to even though often he makes me uncomfortable.

Who am I describing and why would you consider they are effective? Many people have not heard much about Alan Weiss. Most have heard of Marshall Goldsmith, described as one of the absolute best business coaches in the world (What Got You Here Won't Get You There). They now have written several books together.

Glad to share the link to one of his recent Vimeo recordings to a group of trusted advisors.

Alan's primary theme on this discussion is that the leaders you work with, or are for your group need to:

1 - Hear the truth in a factual basis, that they probably do not hear from others.

2 - Be more concerned with being a trusted advisor than being friends with your client.

3 - Be less harsh on how you judge yourself.

As a bonus, he takes questions from the group on language to use to be more effective on doing these things and more.

My takeaway from his hour overview for me that you also might benefit from:

Who do you have as a trusted advisor, colleague etc. who ---- tells you the truth, when you need to hear it, and you can respect their expertise and ability to correctly observe the situation?

Glad to have virtual coffee, share my mentors name, and why I respect them to help you evaluate these suggestions.

