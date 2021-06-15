Leaders, Directors and C Suite: Middle Market, Private & Family Business

For healthcare, sustainable agriculture and other businesses leaders who want to increase your business value.

Assisted Living, Eldercare & Physician Practices, & Helping Regenerative Agriculture, Fertilizer, No-Till Farm, Sustainability

June 14, 2021 – USA – Fiscal Sustainability and Merger and Acquisition (M&A) expert Gary W. Patterson, FiscalDoctor®, will share his 4 chapter extract eBook Million Dollar Blind Spots: 20/20 Vision For Financial Growth

Who should consider this complimentary offer?

Corporate directors, key committee chairs and board chairs

Corporate officers and C-suite executives

Shareholders, stakeholders, and regulators

SMB, middle market and global 2000

I work with a lot of business leaders who want to increase profits, grow value, or reduce risk, even a basic way to identify their next Million Dollar Blind Spot or Opportunity.

If you want more 20/20 Vision for Financial Growth, my publisher is letting me share the first 103 pages (4 chapters) of my book Million Dollar Blind Spots: 20/20 Vision For Financial Growth.

Glad to send this free evergreen pdf eBook to refer to it throughout the coming year, or to share as you like.

READY TO TALK: Imagine what I could do for you. Start making better, more profitable, business decisions, email me at gary@FiscalDoctor.com or call me direct at 678-319-4739.

About FiscalDoctor® Inc

Gary W. Patterson, president & CEO of FiscalDoctor®, works with healthcare leaders who want to uncover their blind spot before it finds them, so they can make better decisions. He can also help increase your profitability. Gary can be reached at 678-319-4739 or gary@FiscalDoctor.com

