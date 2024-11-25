‘Laura Smith’s Podcast Features Nelson Cover, Author of All Mortal Greatness’

"This novel masterfully blends suspense, academic intrigue, and complex characters, making it a must-read for fans of Dan Brown." —John Kelly, Detroit Free Press

Vero Beach, FL—Nelson Cover was recently interviewed by Laura Smith on her podcast "The Way Home With Laura Smith."

Nelson Cover talked about his latest book, All Mortal Greatness. He shared insights into the plot, which revolves around protagonist Thomas Simpson navigating a web of corruption and murder within a university's administration. The novel blends suspense, academic intrigue, and multi-dimensional characters, drawing comparisons to the works of Dan Brown.

Nelson also discussed his background as a development professional and his experience in academia, which lend authenticity to his narratives. He highlighted how his previous roles, such as Director of Annual Giving at The Johns Hopkins Institutions and Director of Development at the University of Chicago's Pritzker School of Medicine, have influenced his writing.

Additionally, Nelson emphasized the importance of engaging storytelling and dynamic presence in drawing enthusiastic readers. The interview can be heard at this link beginning at 26:21 on show 1027024.https://podcasts.federatedmedia.com/podcast-category/the-way-home-with-laura-smith/

All Mortal Greatness is a fast-paced, technologically advanced mystery that will leave readers begging for more. It has received critical acclaim from these top reviewers:

"Microscopic attention to detail, a keen sense of suspense, and sidebars of medical/university/criminology information make this a resounding success. Watch this author rise! Highly recommended."—Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-Stars

"Cover's continuing series takes a peek behind the ivory tower to the nuts and bolts of running a top-level university. Readers who like mystery thrillers, stories about contemporary academia, and even some dark academia fans, may like this series of novels."—Kathryn Picard, Librarian Book Connoisseur, 5-Stars

"This novel masterfully blends suspense, academic intrigue, and complex characters, making it a must-read for fans of Dan Brown." —John Kelly, Detroit Free Press

All Mortal Greatness was also recently named winner in the FIREBIRD BOOK AWARDS' Crime Fiction genre and the best Thriller award from Literary Titan. It was named winner in the Fiction – Intrigue category from the PenCraft Awards.

All Mortal Greatness is filled with humor and larger-than-life characters in addition to the real-world issues that it illustrates. It explores the concepts of animation and greatness, and what can happen when they are embraced by the wrong people. Fans of thriller, mystery, or academia-themed stories will love this book!

All Mortal Greatness, Hardcover ISBN 978-1-960090-70-6, Paperback ISBN 978-1-960090-68-3, eBook ISBN 978-1-960090-69-0, 237 pages, Epigraph Books, 2024. Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Watch the book trailer here: https://bit.ly/Book_Trailer_All_Mortal_Greatness





About Nelson Cover: ( Co-ver with a long O ) Nelson Cover graduated from San Francisco State University with a Masters in English. He formerly worked as the Associate, and then Director of Annual Giving at The Johns Hopkins Institutions, Director of Development and Executive Director of the Cancer Research Foundation at the University of Chicago's Pritzker School of Medicine, Director of Development at the Washington National Cathedral, and Director of Development at The American Enterprise Institute. Nelson also founded The Sheridan Group, where he served as president for thirty years, a full-service, fundraising consulting firm. He retired in 2013 and is now a full-time author. Outside of his successful career, Nelson is an avid cyclist, car enthusiast, and dog lover. He has written four novels: Danced by the Light of the Moon, From the Midst of Wickedness, A Matter of Circumstance, All Mortal Greatness and a collection of short stories, Truth, Lies and Deceit. All Mortal Greatness is the third in his Sessions University series. He currently resides in Florida with his wife.

