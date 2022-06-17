Kevin Schewe’s ‘Bad Love Tigers’ Wins BEST SCREENPLAY at London Classic Film Festival

Jasper, Indiana—In 94 action-packed pages, Kevin Schewe's Bad Love Tigers won Best Screenplay at the London Classic Film Festival.

The Bad Love Tigers Screenplay was just released to the international screenplay circuit at the end of February 2022 and has already won 43 International Awards. It is a feel good, action-adventure, sci-fi blend of Stand by Me meets Raiders of the Lost Ark or Back to the Future meets Goonies. The strong international interest and accolades that it is generating shows its blockbuster potential to attract a global audience of all ages to the big screen.

"The Bad Love Gang and I are Chuffed to Bits over this UK win!!! Thank you LCFF for this wonderful honor," Kevin Schewe said @realkevinschewe.

Bad Love Tigers has now won 43 awards including Official Selection for Best Feature Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay and Best Poster at the Golden Giraffe International Film Festival in Nice, France, BEST SCI-FI SHORT SCRIPT at the Red Dragon Creative Awards in Dallas, Texas, BEST SHORT SCREENPLAY award at the Silver Mask Live Festival in Los Angeles, California, BEST SCRIPT WRITTEN DURING PANDEMIC award at Redwood Shorts & Scripts in Sunnyvale, California, BEST SCI-FI SCRIPT award at Mykonos International Film Festival, BEST SCI-FI SCREENPLAY at Thinking Hat Fiction Challenge in India, BEST FEATURE SCREENPLAY at South Film and Arts Academy Festival in Chili. BEST SCI-FI SCRIPT at the Gold Star Movie Awards in New Jersey, BEST SCI-FI SCREENPLAY AWARD at the BRNO Film Festival in the Czech Republic, BEST FEATURE SCREENPLAY at Filmmaker Life Awards in Hollywood, BEST STORY SCREENPLAY AWARD at The Madrid Art Film Festival, Best Feature Screenplay at the White Unicorn International Film Festival FEATURE SCRIPT AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD from the Black Swan International Film Festival, BEST SCRIPT from the New York Independent Cinema Awards, BEST THRILLER SCREENPLAY from the Adbhooture Film Festival in West Bengal, India, FEATURE SCRIPT OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD from the Royal Society of Television and Motion Picture, OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD FEATURE SCRIPT award at Druk International Film Festival (DIFF) in Bhutan, BEST FEATURE SCRIPT award at Hollywood on the Tiber Film Awards in Rome, Italy, BEST SCRIPT OF THE MONTH at the Watch Out International Film Festival in Philadelphia, OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT award at the Tagore International Film Festival (TIFF) in West Bengal, India, BEST SCRIPT at the New Wave Short Film Festival in Munich, Germany, Best Screenwriter in a Feature Film at Onyko Film Awards in Ukraine, two screenplay awards at the Golden Wings International Film Awards, BEST THRILLER FEATURE SCREENPLAY and BEST SCREENPLAY OF THE MONTH, Best Feature Screenplay at the Sea of Art International Film Festival in Plock, Poland, Best Feature Screenwriting at the NYCinternational Film Festival, Best Feature Screenwriting at the Medusa Film Festival, Special Achievement Award at World Film Carnival-Singapore, Best Sci-Fi Screenplay at the Open Window International Film Challenge in India, Best Plot Award at the Beyond Earth Film Festival, Best Sci-Fi Feature Screenplay at the Karukrit International Film Festival in India, Best Script for Feature Film at the San Antonio Independent Film Festival in Ecuador, South America, Best Feature Film Screenplay at the Five Continents International Film Festival, Best Original Screenplay at the Naples Film Awards, Best Feature Script at the Cineville Calcutta Global Cinefest in India, Best Feature Screenplay at the Mumbai International Film Festival, Best Feature Screenplay and Best-Sci-Fi Screenplay at the Oniros Film Awards in New York City, Best Sci-Fi Screenplay at the New York International Film Awards, Best Feature Screenplay in London at the BIFF International Film Festival, Best Original Screenplay at the Rome International Movie Awards and Best Feature Screenplay Honorable Mention at the Florence Film Awards.

Bad Love Tigers, book two of twelve planned in the best-selling Bad Love Book Series, is about a dynamic group of young adventurers, known as the Bad Love Gang, who use a time machine to travel back to the World War II era, meet with President Roosevelt and embark on a perilous secret mission to protect an alien spaceship and defeat the Japanese in combat. Keeping America's deepest secret safe at Area-51 hinges on the success of their quest.

Schewe's screenplay adapted from the first book, Bad Love Strikes, has won 14 International Awards at prestigious film festivals all over the world. In Bad Love Strikes, the Gang of teens from Oak Ridge, Tennessee, accidently discovers The White Hole Project, a WWII era time machine created by Albert Einstein at the request of President Franklin Roosevelt in case the atomic bomb Manhattan Project failed. They learn how to use the White Hole Project and then design a time-travel mission back to WWII, Nazi-controlled Poland to save a group of Holocaust victims from certain death. The accurate history and edge-of-your-seat action has you rooting for this unlikely gang of misfit teenagers turned heroes!

Best Sci-Fi Screenplay at the Los Angeles Film Awards; Hollywood Weekly Magazine Film Festival – Best Screenplay; Best Script at the Rotterdam Independent Film Festival; Best Script in a Feature Film at the Hollywood International Golden Age Film Festival; New York Tri-State Film Festival – Best Sci-Fi Screenplay; Florida Shorts Film Festival – Best Unproduced Script; Tokyo's Genre Celebration Festival – Best Feature Screenplay; Madrid Arthouse Film Festival – Best Unproduced Feature Script; Madrid International Short Film Festival – Best Script; the Seoul International Short Film Festival in Korea – Best Script; and in Munich, Germany at the New Wave Short Film Festival, where it was chosen as a Special Jury Screenplay Selection. It also garnered a Prix Royal Paris Silver Screenplay Award; the South Florida

International Film Festival for Best Original Screenplay for Young Adults, and a Gold Script Writing Award for Sci-Fi Adventure from the Depth of Field International Film Festival. Bad Love Strikes screenplay has also finished as a Finalist and Semi-Finalist at 23 other international film festivals.

Each of the Bad Love series audio books are narrated by Alan Carlson, an award-winning narrator with credits in non-fiction, academic, romance fiction and many other categories. You can purchase the audio book at Amazon's Audible.

The entire four book set is available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Bad-Love-Collection-Sci-Fi-Adventure-ebook/dp/B09LPPDBMM/ or www.jancarolpublishing.com.

"If history was taught this way in school, everyone would be a scholar and educating ourselves not only about our accomplishments but the horrors of the past that should awaken and give insight to the path of a better future. A rare gem!" —David Holladay, MD, 5-Stars

Watch the book trailer from Bad Love Strikes at https://bit.ly/BadLoveStrikes-Trailer



