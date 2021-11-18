Kevin Schewe’s ‘Bad Love Strikes’ Wins Best Feature Screenplay at Tokyo’s ‘Genre Celebration Festival’

Jasper, Indiana—Kevin Schewe's adapted screenplay of Bad Love Strikes, won an 8th award at the Genre Celebration Festival in Tokyo. The Bad Love Gang adventure series, four books to date, is now available as a set from Amazon .

Previous awards were picked up in Madrid, Spain, at the Madrid Arthouse Film Festival; the Seoul International Film Festival in Korea; and in Munich, Germany at the New Wave Short Film Festival, where it was chosen as a Special Jury Screenplay Selection. It also garnered a Prix Royal Paris Silver Screenplay Award, the South Florida International Film Festival for Best Original Screenplay for Young Adults, the L.A. Film Awards Best Sci-Fi Screenplay, and a Gold Script Writing Award for Sci-Fi Adventure from the Depth of Field International Film Festival.

As for the books themselves, they have collectively captured numerous awards including: Wishing Shelf Red Ribbon Winner, Literary Titan Silver Book Award, NABE Pinnacle Book Achievement Award, AMI Indie Book Awards, and an eLit Award to name a few.

The entire four book set, Bad Love Strikes, Bad Love Tigers, Bad Love Beyond and Bad Love Medicine, is available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Bad-Love-Collection-Sci-Fi-Adventure- ebook/dp/B09LPPDBMM/ ASIN:‎ B09LPPDBMM, or www.jancarolpublishing.com.

Watch the exciting book trailers at https://bit.ly/BadLoveStrikes-Trailer or https://bit.ly/BadLoveTigers_Trailer or https://bit.ly/BadLoveBeyondTrailer or https://bit.ly/BadLoveMedicineTrailer

The Bad Love Gang series is part history lesson and part sci-fi adventure. It's Teenage Goonies meets Raiders of the Lost Ark or Stand by Me meets Stranger Things—all the while being historically accurate! Schewe's engaging Bad Love Gang (based on his own friends in high school) once again set out to save history—this time, by stopping the Nazis from creating a time machine of their own.

"If history was taught this way in school, everyone would be a scholar and educating ourselves not only about our accomplishments but the horrors of the past that should awaken and give insight to the path of a better future. A rare gem!" —David Holladay, MD, 5-Stars

"Skillful writing (both historical and fantastical), a zesty sense of humor, an appreciation for pop culture, and the ability to create memorably entertaining characters combine to make this an immensely impressive series —and experience! Very highly recommended." —Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Reviewer, 5-Stars

In Bad Love Strikes, the Gang discovers The White Hole Project, a time machine created by President Franklin Roosevelt in case the atomic bomb failed, and then go on to save a group of Holocaust victims. In the exciting first sequel, Bad Love Tigers, the Gang use the White Hole Project to travel back to 1945 to thwart Russian spies and protect the secrets of the White Hole Project and Area 51. In Bad Love Beyond, the Gang travel not just through time but through space as well to learn the reason behind Blue Nova One's mysterious visit to earth and to get the cure for breast cancer. Then, in Bad Love Medicine, the Bad Love Gang has a two-fold mission: reunite a love-struck couple separated by time (while saving one of them from a future fate of breast cancer) and, at Winston Churchill's personal request, stop Hitler and the Nazis from creating a time machine of their own.

About Kevin Schewe: Kevin L. Schewe, MD, FACRO, is a board-certified cancer specialist who has been in the private practice of radiation oncology for over 34 years. He is an entrepreneur, having founded Elite Therapeutics and Bad Love Cosmetics Company, LLC.