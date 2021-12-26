Kevin Schewe’s ‘Bad Love Medicine’ Wins Award in Young Adult Category at Southern California Book Festival

Jasper, Indiana—The fourth installment in Kevin Schewe's critically acclaimed Bad Love sci-fi adventure series, Bad Love Medicine, won an award in the Young Adult category at the Southern California Book Festival. This follows on the heels of an International Book Impact Award in the same category with the addendum of Excellence for Book Content Quality.

The author considers recognition in this category a badge of honor well worth the efforts expended in creating the series. Spread throughout all the books, within swashbuckling stories of daring do, are nuggets planted to spark an interest in science, history, cars, weapons, time travel and even popular music. In addition, passing along the tenets of courage, loyalty, sacrifice and duty are vital for Kevin Schewe. The teenage heroes of the Bad Love Gang, some based on his childhood friends, display selfless discipline in an effort to change the world for the better.

Schewe's lifelong interest in World War II is reflected in detailed explanations of the nuclear bomb project, aircraft, weapons and the personalities of key military and political leaders. In Bad Love Medicine the Gang has a two-fold mission: reunite a love-struck couple (while saving one of them from a future fate of cancer) separated by time and stop Hitler and the Nazis from creating a time machine of their own. They battle Russian agents in the 1970s, Nazi soldiers and scientists in the 1940s and make friends with aliens from another planet.

"These stories just come to life in such an organic way," says Schewe. "They combine my childhood memories with my love of history, music, military aviation, WWII, science fiction and time travel." Whether you're a history aficionado, a time-travel buff, a sci-fi lover, or are just in need of a fun book to cheer you up, Bad Love Medicine is the adventure you've been waiting for.

In Bad Love Strikes, the Gang discovered The White Hole Project, a time machine created by Albert Einstein at the request of President Franklin Roosevelt in case the atomic bomb failed. In the exciting sequel, Bad Love Tigers, the gang used the White Hole Project to travel back to 1945 to thwart Russian spies and protect the secrets of Area 51. In Bad Love Beyond, the gang traveled not just through time but through space as well to learn the reason behind Blue Nova One's mysterious visit to earth.

Other awards the books have won are the Wishing Shelf Red Ribbon Winner, Literary Titan Silver Book Award, NABE Pinnacle Book Achievement Award, AMI Indie Book Awards, and an eLit Award to name a few.

"Skillful writing (both historical and fantastical), a zesty sense of humor, an appreciation for pop culture, and the ability to create memorably entertaining characters combine to make this an immensely impressive novel—and experience! Very highly recommended." —Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Reviewer, 5-Stars

"If history was taught this way in school, everyone would be a scholar and educating ourselves not only about our accomplishments but the horrors of the past that should awaken and give insight to the path of a better future. A rare gem!" —David Holladay, MD, 5-Stars

Watch the exciting book trailers at https://bit.ly/BadLoveStrikes-Trailer or https://bit.ly/BadLoveTigers_Trailer or https://bit.ly/BadLoveBeyondTraileror https://bit.ly/BadLoveMedicineTrailer

About Kevin Schewe: Kevin L. Schewe, MD, FACRO, is a board-certified cancer specialist who has been in the private practice of radiation oncology for over 34 years. He is an entrepreneur, having founded Elite Therapeutics and Bad Love Cosmetics Company, LLC.

A long-time history buff, Schewe is the author of the Bad Love Book Series, a young adult sci-fi adventure that spans much of early 20th century history. You can connect with Kevin Schewe through his website KevinSchewe.com or via Instagram @realkevinschewe

Bad Love Medicine, ASIN: B098TN6GKC, Broken Crow Ridge Publishing, July 6, 2021, available on Amazon and www.jancarolpublishing.com in ebook and paperback, 258 pages.

