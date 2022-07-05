From: Dr. Kevin Schewe - Author of Bad Love Tigers - Book 2 in Bad Love Series Denver , CO Tuesday, July 5, 2022



Kevin Schewe’s BAD LOVE TIGERS is a Global Phenomenon, Sweeping Awards from Cannes, Las Vegas and LA to Hong Kong Jasper, Indiana— In less than six months on the international screenplay circuit, Kevin Schewe's Bad Love Tigers has generated momentum on its whirlwind sweep of the globe, finding acclaim at film festivals spanning from Los Angeles to Hong Kong and dozens of locations in between. By the end of June 2022, the screenplay has amassed an astonishing 83 awards, including Best Original Story at the Cannes World Film Festival, Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Screenplay at the Vegas Movie Awards, Best Screenplay at the London Classic Film Festival and Honorable Mention at the Los Angeles Movie Awards. Schewe's Bad Love Tigers is a feel good, action-adventure, sci-fi blend of Stand by Me meets Raiders of the Lost Ark or Back to the Future meets Goonies. The energetic and fun screenplay has strong appeal and great potential to attract an audience of all ages to the big screen. This incredible display of worldwide interest shows that Bad Love Tigers is already a global phenomenon, crossing cultures and borders and demonstrating its potential to be a feel-great-again, big-screen blockbuster. View Kevin Schewe's Instagram Post at https://www.instagram.com/tv/CfRsU96sMDY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin L. Schewe, MD (@realkevinschewe) Schewe has been keeping audiences in the loop via his Instagram account. After winning at the Cannes World Film Festival, Schewe shared this message. "The Bad Love Gang and I are totally honored, humbled, and thrilled to the stars with this wonderful win in France! Thank you, CWFF!" When Bad Love Tigers won at the prestigious Vegas Movie Awards, Schewe commented, "The Bad Love Gang and I are over-the-top thrilled and honored by this recognition and so excited to get this global-busting, feel-good movie to the big screen. It's the Year of the Tiger and it is time to make Bad Love Tigers fly!" Bad Love Tigers, book two of twelve planned in the best-selling Bad Love Book Series, is about a dynamic group of young adventurers, known as the Bad Love Gang, who use a time machine to travel back to the World War II era, meet with President Roosevelt and embark on a perilous secret mission to protect an alien spaceship and defeat the Japanese in combat. Keeping America's deepest secret safe at Area-51 hinges on the success of their quest. "If history was taught this way in school, everyone would be a scholar and educating ourselves not only about our accomplishments but the horrors of the past that should awaken and give insight to the path of a better future. A rare gem!" —David Holladay, MD, 5-Star Bad Love Tigers, Winner of 72 International Awards! Best Screenplay, Eastern Europe International Movie Awards (Izmir, Turkey)

About Kevin Schewe: Kevin L. Schewe, MD, FACRO, is a board-certified cancer specialist who has been in the private practice of radiation oncology for over 34 years. He is an entrepreneur, having founded Elite Therapeutics and Bad Love Cosmetics Company, LLC. A long-time history buff, Schewe is the author of the Bad Love Book Series, a young adult sci-fi adventure for ages 10-100 that spans much of early 20th century history. You can connect with Kevin Schewe through his website KevinSchewe.com or via Instagram @realkevinschewe Media Contact: For review copies or to arrange an interview with Dr. Kevin Schewe, contact Scott Lorenz of Westwind Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or by phone at 734-667-2090. Reach Lorenz on Twitter @abookpublicist.

