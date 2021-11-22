Kennedy Assignation – Hire College Interns – eBay Specials

Monday, November 22, 2021

John Fitzgerald Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, was assassinated on Friday, November 22, 1963, at 12:30 p.m. CST in Dallas, Texas, while riding in a presidential motorcade through Dealey Plaza. Kennedy was riding with his wife Jacqueline, Texas Governor John Connally, and Connally s wife Nellie when he was fatally shot from a nearby building by Lee Harvey Oswald, a former US Marine. Governor Connally was seriously wounded in the attack. The motorcade rushed to Parkland Memorial. From Wikipedia



Expert is: Fred Litwin - Author of On the Trail of Delusion - Jim Garrison--The Great Accuser







Fred Litwin , author of On the Trail of Delusion-Jim Garrison: The Great Accuser, is also the author of several other books and has written articles for the National Post, the Ottawa Citizen, and the Toronto, among others. His 2015 book, Conservative Confidential: Inside the Fabulous Blue Tent, details his journey from left-wing, anti-nuclear activist to becoming a gadly on the right.



Litwin has been interested in the JFK assassination since he was young, and his latest book is teh result of his incessant research into the topic, which debunks conspiracy theorists and proves there was only one gunman: Lee Harvey Oswald.



Litwin is a marketing professional, who worked for Intel Corporation, and organized the launch of the Pentium II in Asia. In 2000, he founded NorthernBlues Music, a cutting edge blues label. The company has released over 70 CDs, and has garnered 12 Juno Awards and over 40 Blues Music Award nominations. In 2007, Litwin started the Free Thinking Society to showcase films on liberty, freedom and democracy. The society has now shown over 100 films and also organizes book launches and panel discussions.



An avid volunteer, Litwin is on the programming committee of Kehillat Beth Israel synagogue in Ottawa, the Chairman of the Board of POGG (Peace, Order and Good Government), a small think tank in Ottawa, and sat on the Board of Directors of the Blues Foundation in Memphis from 2003-2009. He has also done a lot of work with the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs in Ottawa.



Fred lives in Ottawa with his partner, and is currently working at work on his next book. For more info go to https://www.OntheTrailofDelusion.com



How Cyber Thieves Are Ramping Up Their Phishing Attacks Against Companies and Organizations







Cyber thieves are using new strategies, tactics and techniques to help increase the chances of success of their phishing attacks against companies and organizations. Making matters worse for business leaders, ransomware attacks are on the rise as is the amount of money that is being demanded.



Top 3 HomeCare Issues for 2023 Strategic Planning



Gary Patterson







HME, Home Care, Physician Group, Hospitals, Health Systems Leaders Can Still Avoid Bust in 2023. Management, Patient Engagement and Bottomline Profitability



November 18, 2021 – Atlanta, GA – Strategic enterprise risk management (ERM) expert and speaker Gary W. Patterson, FiscalDoctor® follows up his prior article How to Evaluate & Improve Your 2023 Patient Outcomes in his latest article for HomeCare Magazine titled Avoiding A Bust in 2023. https://www.homecaremag.com/october-2021/avoiding-bust-2023



Time to Cash In, Hoarders: Your Old Magazines Are Actually Worth a Lot on eBay



Magazine hoarders, collectors, or anyone planning to clean out their attic in the near future, it's time to rejoice! Your dusty old stockpile of glossy magazines could earn you a pretty penny. And considering how digital our world has become, it may surprise you to learn just how valuable a good 'ole print publication is worth these days.



A quick skim through vintage copies of Life magazine and Vogue will tell you a lot about the trends and big moments of past decades, which is why vintage issues are selling for a lot of money on eBay right now, according to Fashionista. Copies that originally sold for a dollar or lesscan be worth $20, $30, and even $50 (!) to a buyer interested in retro fashion and culture.



In fact, eBay seller and paper collectibles expert Matt Oran earns a living selling these vintage issues. He and his father first started selling periodicals after a friend sold them 30,000 copies of Life magazine. "I went on eBay, and see just a random Life magazine that we're selling for a dollar—or 50 cents even—and it's going for 20, 30 bucks," he told Fashionista. "Like every other person, I had magazine subscriptions, but never thought that this could be a business until I realized we have 30,000 of something that might be worth 20, 30 dollars each. And based on what he paid for it, it's actually a tremendous markup."



See the story at: https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/antiques/a44347/old-magazines-worth-a-lot-ebay/



Visit Matt Orban's EBAY page and contact him here: https://www.ebay.com/usr/luckybuckeye_collectibles



EBAY Items of the Week



New York Times -- Financial Times - WSJ -- Washington Post – - From Nov 21 & Nov 22.



By it now $ 35,



Auction ends I two days – Current bid $6.10 plus shipping



https://www.ebay.com/itm/284537699497



Become or help a volunteer firefighter



The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC)



The leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue services. The NVFC serves as the voice of the volunteer in the national arena and provides critical resources, programs, education, and advocacy for first responders across the nation.



Volunteer Fire Fighter -- Become a Volunteer Firefighter



Although local governments and departments establish different selection criteria, many departments require that volunteers:



Be at least 18 years of age



• Have a valid driver's license



• Be healthy and in good physical condition



• Complete basic fire & EMS training



• Live in close proximity to the fire district



• Have a clean criminal record



• Meet the minimum ongoing training requirements



• Respond to a certain percentage of calls



• Time requirements vary by department. Time commitment will depend on several factors, such as the number of calls the department receives, training requirements, shift versus on-call structure, and community activities in which the department requires volunteers to participate.



Volunteer departments prefer that volunteers have the ability to respond to calls 24 hours a day, although most departments still accept volunteers who are unable to leave work or other obligations to respond to a call.



Typically, departments pay for training and firefighting equipment. Volunteer firefighting is an unpaid position; however, some departments may provide stipends or reimburse volunteers for certain expenses.



https://volunteerfirefighter.org/



Here at Volunteer Firefighter Alliance we're waging a National Appreciation Campaign to not only thank our volunteers but to raise awareness about the invaluable services they provide all of us. We have asked our supporters to send in Thank You Cards from all over the country. We then put them in bundles of 50 or more and send them to a Fire Department in their respective State. We have mailed out 170,400 Thank Yo



u Cards nationally to our Volunteer Firefighters



•



• Shipped "Thank You" bundles to 2,638 Fire Departments across the United States



•



Dedicated to informing, educating and training the volunteer fire service since 1872.



Like the fire service sister- and brotherhood, FASNY membership comes with privileges designed to support those who dedicate their lives to this noble community service. FASNY benefits range from an Accidental Death and Dismemberment (AD&D) insurance policy to exclusive discounts for retailers and service providers.



https://fasny.com/ Our greatest commitment to the volunteer fire service, however, comes by way of programming and materials that inform, educate and train.



