Judson Brandeis, MD, Author of ‘The 21st Century Man,’ Interviewed on Shameless Sex Radio Show About Book, Male Sexuality, Etc.

San Ramon, CA—Judson Brandeis, MD, author of The 21st Century Man, was interviewed by April Lambert and Amy Baldwin on their Shameless Sex Radio Show. As a sexual medicine expert and educator leading courses all around the country, Dr. Brandeis approaches the subject of Male Sexual Wellness with enthusiasm and an ability to explain complicated topics in ways the listener can understand. Dr. Brandeis has been recognized for his excellence as a urologist, holding the post of Chief of Urology at John Muir Hospital for eight years, and was chosen by SF Magazine as a Top Urologist in the SF Bay for seven years running.

The 21st Century Man recently received two literary distinctions winning the 2021 Firebird Book Award and the 2021 International Impact Award in the Men's Health category. Many well-known doctors and medical professionals who have read the book have this to say about it:

"This book is one-stop shopping for the man who wants to improve, maintain, and optimize his health." —Aaron Spitz, MD, Author of The Penis Book, Chair of AUA Telehealth Task Force, frequent guest on The Doctors

"Dr. Brandeis's text on men's health is a true tour de force. This will be valuable for all men over 40!" —Andrew Hecht, MD, Professor of orthopedics and neurosurgery, Chief of spine surgery, Mt Sinai Medical Center

Judson Brandeis, MD Discusses The 21st Century Man on the Shameless Sex Radio Show





"As I began training physicians in sexual medicine, I also began to consider a book that would help men over 40 understand the options available to them, to help them maintain the glow and vitality of youth," says Brandeis.

Written in an accessible and engaging style, The 21st Century Man is loaded with comprehensive, scientific, and factual information that men and their partners need to know. Dr. Brandeis compassionately encourages men to actively engage in a journey toward health and equips them with the tools and knowledge needed for that endeavor.

In The 21st Century Man: Advice from 50 Top Doctors and Men's Health Experts to Help You Feel Great, Look Good and Have Better Sex, he expands the reach of his educational efforts beyond physicians and his patients, providing a guidebook for all men on how to live better, healthier lives. For more information go to https://thetwentyfirstcenturyman.com/

"This is a mighty volume—everything men should know about physical, mental, and psychological health—all delivered with authority, excellent support by specialist colleagues, caring and compassion. The book is medically and scientifically accurate, accessible, engaging, and inspirational." —Grady Harp, MD, Amazon Top 50 Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-Stars

"An encyclopedic guide to feeling good, living well and looking better for any 21st Century man." —John Kelly, Detroit Free Press, 5-Stars

In this book, you'll find a practical guide to men's health and discover:

The most common health causes of premature death in men and smart ways to reduce risks

Principles of nutrition and exercise and how to fuel and strengthen your body without injury

Coping with mental health struggles and addictive behavior to increase quality of life

How to continue looking good through midlife and beyond

The impact of good relationship skills on men's health and overall wellbeing

Techniques and strategies to continue enjoying mutually satisfying physical intimacy

Specifics on prostate health, testosterone, circumcision, vasectomy, and fertility

How to navigate healthcare systems and understand health insurance

An insider's view on how to find a specialist and make the most of your trip to the doctor

The health effects of gratitude and how to leave a legacy that inspires the next generation

Watch a video about The 21st Century Man at https://vimeo.com/670899545



Books In Print.mp4 from BrandeisMD on Vimeo.

Dr. Judson Brandeis is an award-winning urologist and sexual medicine expert, clinical researcher, physician educator, and a caring clinician and surgeon. A graduate of Brown University and Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, with Urologic Surgery residency at UCLA and a post-doc fellowship at Harvard, today he specializes in the emerging field of sexual health and medicine.

Over the course of his 25-year career as a board-certified urologist he has performed thousands of surgeries and pioneered surgical robotics. In February of 2019, he opened BrandeisMD, a national leader in technology and sexual medicine innovations for men. BrandeisMD engages in ongoing clinical research to improve wellbeing and provide tools for men to live their best lives.

Dr. Brandeis is dedicated to helping his patients and men everywhere feel great, look good, and have better physical intimacy. He brings this wealth of expertise and care to this, his first book. A native New Yorker, Dr. Judson Brandeis now resides in Northern California.

Learn more about The 21st Century Man and Dr. Judson Brandeis at brandeismd.com or https://thetwentyfirstcenturyman.com/ (ISBN: 9781737379607). Available at Amazon.

