Judson Brandeis, MD, Author of ‘The 21st Century Man,’ Featured on Health Professional Radio

San Ramon, CA—Judson Brandeis, MD, author of The 21st Century Man, was interviewed on Health Professional Radio about his book and men's health care. HPR is an internet-only media network that has been broadcasting globally since 2012 with dedicated internet audio streams for Australia in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne and the United States. They target health professionals in hospital-based environments but do not exclude other health professionals or the public from listening.

Dr. Judson Brandeis is an award-winning urologist and sexual medicine expert, clinical researcher, physician educator, and a caring clinician and surgeon. A graduate of Brown University and Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, with Urologic Surgery residency at UCLA and a post-doc fellowship at Harvard, today he specializes in the emerging field of sexual health and medicine.

The 21st Century Man recently received two literary distinctions winning the 2021 Firebird Book Award and the 2021 International Impact Award in the Men's Health category. Many well-known doctors and medical professionals who have read the book have this to say about it:

"This book is one-stop shopping for the man who wants to improve, maintain, and optimize his health." —Aaron Spitz, MD, Author of The Penis Book, Chair of AUA Telehealth Task Force, frequent guest on The Doctors

"Dr. Brandeis's text on men's health is a true tour de force. This will be valuable for all men over 40!" —Andrew Hecht, MD, Professor of Orthopedics and Neurosurgery, Chief of Spine Surgery, Mt Sinai Medical Center

"This comprehensive volume provides clear and concise coverage of all topics in men's health, from head to toe and every organ in between. His bite-sized summaries are direct, thoughtful, and incredibly useful in demystifying the structure and function of all the critical parts of the male body." —Mark S. Litwin, MD, MPH, Chairman of urology and professor of public health, UCLA

"The foundation of great, steamy sex is good health. All you need to know is in this book—practical, powerful and scientifically grounded information from leading authorities for satisfying sex that gets better with age." —Susan Bratton, Intimacy Expert, Author, Co-founder/CEO of Personal Life Media and The20

The Health Professional Radio interview can also be found on seven other online platforms:

Written in an engaging style, the book is loaded with comprehensive, scientific, and factual information that men and their partners need to know. Dr. Brandeis compassionately encourages men to actively engage in a journey toward health and equips them with the tools and knowledge needed for that endeavor.

With decades of experience as a urologist, surgeon, researcher, educator and men's health specialist, Dr. Brandeis is intimately familiar with the challenges men face as they age. Helping men meet these challenges and optimize their health inspires his commitment to clinical research, compassionate patient care, and education of other physicians.

In The 21st Century Man: Advice from 50 Top Doctors and Men's Health Experts, Dr. Brandeis expands the reach of his educational efforts beyond physicians and his patients, providing a guidebook for all men on how to live better, healthier lives.

For more information go to https://thetwentyfirstcenturyman.com/

"This is a mighty volume—everything men should know about physical, mental, and psychological health—all delivered with authority, excellent support by specialist colleagues, caring and compassion. The book is medically and scientifically accurate, accessible, engaging, and inspirational." —Grady Harp, MD, Amazon Top 50 Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-Stars

In this book, you'll find a practical guide to men's health and discover:

The most common health causes of premature death in men and smart ways to reduce risks

Principles of nutrition and exercise and how to fuel and strengthen your body without injury

Coping with mental health struggles and addictive behavior to increase quality of life

How to continue looking good through midlife and beyond

The impact of good relationship skills on men's health and overall wellbeing

Techniques and strategies to continue enjoying mutually satisfying physical intimacy

Specifics on prostate health, testosterone, circumcision, vasectomy, and fertility

How to navigate healthcare systems and understand health insurance

An insider's view on how to find a specialist and make the most of your trip to the doctor

The health effects of gratitude and how to leave a legacy that inspires the next generation

"…there is information in this book that is helpful for every part of a man's body and life! Brandeis has outdone himself in compiling a singularly robust resource that empowers men to journey with health, strength, and vigor." —Jessica Tofino, Educator and Writer, 5-Stars

Over the course of his 25-year career as a board-certified urologist he has performed thousands of surgeries and pioneered surgical robotics. In February of 2019, he opened BrandeisMD, a national leader in technology and sexual medicine innovations for men. BrandeisMD engages in ongoing clinical research to improve wellbeing and provide tools for men to live their best lives.

Dr. Brandeis is dedicated to helping his patients and men everywhere feel great, look good, and have better physical intimacy. He brings this wealth of expertise and care to this, his first book. A native New Yorker, Dr. Judson Brandeis now resides in Northern California.

Learn more about The 21st Century Man and Dr. Judson Brandeis at brandeismd.com or https://thetwentyfirstcenturyman.com/ (ISBN: 9781737379607). Available at Amazon.

