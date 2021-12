Thursday, December 9, 2021

Jon Pirincci has been doing comedy and acting for over thirty years.He was also motivated to write a book on his life and few others about a man he met in 1992 during hurricane Andrew.He is a Hitler survivor and motivational spiritual book on religion and life.

You can read about it on his website about the book and then order it from there also.Please read it over and wil lknow aboutme. life and spirituality..Would like comments also on my book will be great!.