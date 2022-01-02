Jerry Cahn, Age Brilliantly CEO and CLO, Joins Forbes Business Council

Sunday, January 2, 2022

[New York, NY; January 1, 2022] — Jerry Cahn, Ph.D., J.D., CEO and CLO of Age Brilliantly (.org), an interactional community empowering adults to lead long, fulfilling lives (to 100+), has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Dr. Cahn was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his business, policy and teaching experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of impacting business growth metrics successfully, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Jerry Cahn into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Dr. Cahn has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Jerry will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Dr. Cahn will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral and high-touch support from the Forbes Council's concierge team.

"I'm honored to be joining this distinguished Council of thought leaders who are committed to helping people lead more fulfilling lives," Dr. Cahn said. "I've dedicated my career to helping people unleash their potential to make the world a better place for everyone by increasing personal, organizational and policy effectiveness. My experiences with the 24,000 CEO-members of Vistage Worldwide (Vistage.com) and adults and partners who join the Age Brilliantly(.org) movement have demonstrated the power of community-driven connections to help people engage in life-long learning and take action. The last two years – i.e., the global Pandemic, the accelerated use of automation and AI, and people's desire for meaning, purpose, and jobs that elevate Human Capital – demonstrate the need for action. Today, our greatest challenge is to build integrated, holistic, and fulfilling lives throughout our potential 100+ lifespans. Working with the Forbes Business Council thought leaders, I hope to accelerate the impact we all have on the people we serve and their communities."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

To learn more about Age Brilliantly, visit agebrilliantly.org.