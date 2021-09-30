Janice Litvin to Speak at HERO Forum 21

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Janice S. Litvin 415.518.2202

Janice@JaniceLitvin.com

Janice Litvin to speak at HERO Forum21

October 1, 2021

(San Francisco) The Health Enhancement Research Organization (HERO) announced that Janice Litvin, Workplace Wellness Speaker and author of Banish Burnout Toolkit, is set to share her keynote, Banish Burnout: Move from Stress to Success at the upcoming HERO Forum 21 annual conference, to take place October 11 – 15, 2021, as a fully virtual conference.

Janice Litvin is on a mission to help leaders and teams banish burnout in their organizations. "Burnout is a two-way street, and it is incumbent upon leaders to create a No-Burnout Zone culture, as well as help employees and executives manage their own stress levels," said Litvin. Her Banish Burnout program does just that.

"The Forum21 theme on mental and emotional resilience is critical now more than ever, and HERO is determined to pursue our purpose connecting science and practice to demonstrate the value of a health and well-being employer ecosystem," said Karen Moseley, HERO President & CEO. "This profession is well-positioned to lead in preventing and reducing the burden of future disease for employees, families and communities."

As a resilience expert, Janice Litvin is an excellent speaker choice. Rick Hecht, Mental Health & Wellbeing Expert shares, "Stress is an inevitable, and necessary part of life, but it can be motivating or destructive. The negative impact that stress and burnout have on our health, happiness, and productivity is well-documented and widely accepted. Janice Litvin combines her passion, experience, and expertise for health and wellbeing to deliver an easy-to-follow program to help manage stress, modify maladaptive thinking, and mitigate burnout."

Registration for the event is open to everyone. Please visit https://www.eventsquid.com/event.cfm?id=13037 to register for the conference, which will include live streaming general sessions, breakout sessions, deep dives and on-demand recordings.

For more information regarding Forum21 or HERO, please visit www.Hero-Health.org.

For more information about Janice Litvin and her wellness programs and book, Banish Burnout Toolkit, visit https://www.JaniceLitvin.com or call (415) 518-2202.

HERO (Health Enhancement Research Organization) is a not-for-profit,

501(c)(3) corporation and was established in 1996 to identify and share best practices that improve the health and well-being of employees, their families, and communities.

